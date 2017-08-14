Best City Cars for 2017

Best Cars
The best city cars are easy to park, reliable and cheap to run. We’ve rounded up our top new and used city cars, as well as three you should avoid.
City cars may be the smallest cars on the road, but that shouldn’t stop them from being comfortable, practical and good to drive.
A Best Buy city car will be all of those things – but it will also be fuel-efficient, affordable to buy and run, and offer long-term reliability. And, of course, it’ll be a breeze to park on crowded city streets.
Not all city cars are made equal, however. Our testing has revealed three Don’t Buy city cars that simply don't deliver in terms of quality, comfort or safety, including a best-selling model. City cars are some of the cheapest on the road, but that doesn’t mean you need to put up with substandard build quality or a lack of basic safety equipment.
Below are the very best city cars we’ve tested - all bona fide Which? Best Buys that’ll make urban excursions a pleasure. Scroll down to see the three you should avoid.
Best new city cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This city slicker is surprisingly nippy to drive, and surprisingly easy, too - it has all the normal pedals, an automatic gear lever and regular instruments. There are some big differences, though - it's eerily quiet and acceleration is instantaneous. Just watch the limited range and long charge times.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
With low-powered engines, this model can feel breathless on motorway journeys, but in town it really excells, thanks to its compact dimensions and nippy handling. Ride comfort is excellent for this type off car, too, and front passengers will be pleasantly surprised by the amount of room on offer.
Best used city cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
There's a good range of engine options on this city car and as long as you avoid the 1-litre you'll have the perfect way to jet around town.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This diminutive city car costs next to nothing to run and is a doddle to drive. It won’t do well over long distances though.
And here are three city cars to avoid
Due to their small size, city cars are often some of the cheapest cars you can buy. Some low-cost models don’t feel like it, though; their interiors may be more basic than your average Audi or BMW, but they are comfortable, and some effort has gone into making the cabin a pleasant place to sit.
Unfortunately, not all city cars are so well designed. We’ve tested small hatchback models that are light on features and light on comfort, with cheap plastics and drab interiors sapping the fun from your driving.
A small car means a small engine, which leaves some city cars feeling underpowered. High revs and a lot of gear changing is required to keep them up to speed, especially if you plan on taking them out on the motorway. The better city cars we’ve tested don’t have this problem, so you don’t need to settle for a feeble engine in your city car just because it’s small and designed for inner-city driving.
Our testing has identified some of the worst city cars available on the new and used market, so you know which ones to avoid and what to look out for when you’re buying.
City cars to avoid
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
A sub £10,000 car is always tempting, but you should steer clear of this one. The three star Euro NCAP rating is this cars main downfall, but it’s not the only failing. The engines are weak and struggle to power the car despite its small size. It can be difficult to handle, too since there’s no feedback from the wheel and you’ll find yourself making many small steering adjustments.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This model has a lot in common with another city car, but it’s not a favourable comparison since both of these cars are Don’t Buys. They have weak engines, poor brakes and they only got a three-star result in the Euro NCAP tests. The final nail in the coffin is that some models won’t have electronic stability control. It was only ever optional and the handling suffers without it.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
It may be cheap, but its safety standards are lacking for a modern car and we've concerns about the braking distances, too. Avoid this model.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Low running costs, cheap purchase prices and its general driveability are appealing. However, its disappointing safety score means that we can't recommend it.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This isn't the sharpest city car to drive, nor the most commodious or comfortable. Its fashionable charm and low running costs have proved very popular, but poor crash protection seals its fate as a Which? Don’t Buy.
- Driving stability:
- 1 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This nipper is looking increasingly out of date next to newer rivals. Safety and crash protection, for example, is particularly poor, with it being awarded just two stars, with serious reservations, in the Euro NCAP crash tests. It's a Which? Don't Buy model.
