Best Electric Cars for 2017

Electric cars have finally come of age, offering virtually all the functionality and practicality of traditional petrol- and diesel-engined cars, while delivering zero exhaust emissions and the potential for very low day-to-day running costs.

As demand increases, more manufacturers are offering all-electric models, spanning car-classes large and small, both mainstream and premium. At one end of the scale is the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf, VW e-Up and e-Golf. At the other, the likes of the BMW i3 and i8, and Tesla Model S and X.

But are these cars good enough to be the best electric cars? The ones below are – electric cars that have aced the same tests as their conventional petrol- or diesel-powered rivals, yet can be recharged from a plug socket for a fraction of the price of a tank of fuel.