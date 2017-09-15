Best Cars
Best Family Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Looking to buy the best family car? Our experts have done the hard work for you. Our pick of the best practical family cars have a car for every budget.
You might think that buying a family car means your only choice is getting a people carrier (MPV) - but that's not true at all.
Our Best Buy family cars come from a range of classes - from SUVs and small cars, as well as the best MPVs to come through our tests. All are safe, economical and spacious enough to fit in everyone and their luggage.
Whether you'd prefer an SUV or an estate, there are plenty of suitable cars on our best family cars list.
Of course, what you don't want to be left with is a car your family will quickly outgrow, or end up with a vehicle that conks out part way through your driving holiday. Worse of all - there are family cars available that have a low safety rating.
What makes a great family car?
The best family cars need to excel in a number of different areas to be brilliant:
- Should be easy to get in and out of
- Offer a decent amount of rear seat and boot space
- Not too noisy
- Be both safe and reliable
- Be easy to drive
All the cars in the tables below meet all these requirements. Separately, we have also listed the electric cars that make excellent family vehicles - but you'll need to be comfortable with the range it will cover.
Best new Family cars
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
It's got a touch of Darth Vader about it, but its still a fantastic, luxury 4x4. It's extremely well made and has lots of impressive technology, and is spacious and comfortable.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A strong addition to the crossover class. It's vastly improved over the outgoing model - particularly in interior quality and refinement - it impresses across the board, including practicality, offering everything you'd expect of a four-wheel-drive car from a premium marque.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The estate version of a fantnastic all-rounder famly car, it's got everything the hatchback offers but with a lot more boot space. It may not be the most engaging car in the world to drive, but it excels in all other respects.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
With its huge space inside, it has major appeal for families, but it also cuts the mustard as an executive cruiser with its comfortable ride and fabulous cabin. A well deserved Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
All the practicality of the regular version, but with the improved fuel economy a hybrid car can bring. For its size, this car offers a great amount of space and could be ideal for families.
- Entry and exit:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Very impressive to drive, and not only when you compare it with rival MPVs. This is a comfortable and very spacious people carrier, and using it to lug heavy items around is relatively easy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Imposingly large, yet with an agility that belies its enormity, it seemingly impossible feat. It's not just super-fast in a straight line, it also corners with precision and confidence. And it can also seat up to seven passengers in one of most comfortable, high-quality cabins we've come across.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A fun little hatchback to drive, while also being refined and comfortable. With slightly more space in the boot compared with the previous model, this vehicle is one of the more practical small cars for those who need to cart a lot of stuff around.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Its no-nonsense approach to everyday motoring, from its ease of use, to its comprehensive safety equipment and range of efficient engines, makes it a sensible choice for a family car.
- Entry and exit:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This large SUV is a good value option for families, offering masses of space inside for both luggage and passengers - well, five people at least; the seven-seat model's extra two seats are tiny. It's also comfortable and well made. Overall, this is practical, spacious and better value than the last model.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car covers the other bases so wellm but its headline is the exemplary reliability it offers. It’s a clear Best Buy model.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
It's a small car but immensely practical. Passengers will be comfortable and the boot is huge, its strong reliability record seals the deal as a Best Buy. We did find that fuel consumption was some way off official claims, however.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A medium-sized SUV, it's a little larger than the first-generation model and competes with premium 4x4 models.
Best used family cars
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Big, spacious and very good to drive, whether you opt for a petrol or diesel engine. The handling and steering are top-drawer. The only real gripes concern visibility and an interior that can be daunting to get used to.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This hybrid may not be sporty to drive but it gets the basics right and is well suited to drivers looking for simplicity. Practicality remains a great plus point: although the hybrid version loses around 100 litres of boot space due to its batteries (they're under the boot floor), it's still highly capacious and usable as a family car.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
An impressive piece of technology that works extremely well to deliver a good drive and excellent mpg. It's a Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car has impressive array of talents that makes it a Best Buy. It drives in a very agile manner, thanks to suspension that's well balanced: both cushioning and sporty. The refined, powerful engines and smooth gearboxes work seamlessly, too. Inside, everything is well laid out and its surpirsingly practical.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car is a spacious, practical family-sized car somewhere between a five-door hatchback and a small MPV. It feels well built and has plenty of boot space. Overall, it's one of the best all-rounders on the market and a deserved Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The plug-in system adds extra versatility to this brand's groundbreaking hybrid. It works well as an everyday car, and you'll struggle to find a more fuel-efficient vehicle around town. It's a Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car is a rare mix: a large and highly practical seven-seat MPV that's also good to drive. It's also very comfortable and massively spacious inside, yet it doesn't feel too big when you're behind the wheel - and it's good-looking for a people carrier, too. A thoroughly convincing Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
It’s a Which? Besy Buy. There's loads of space for both passengers and luggage, and the seats are excellent. An easy car to drive in spite of its bulk, and it's reasonably adept off-road, provided it's equipped with the right tyres. The 3.0-litre diesel model should suit most needs.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A spacious cabin and well-designed seats help makes this car feel bigger than it actually is. The clever rear seat system only increases that practicality. It's a very easy to drive car.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Used price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car ticks lots of the boxes that other MPVs fail on. It's a sportier offering to drive than its sister model, but has slightly less space and versatility. Even so, it still has more room in the front and second rows than most rivals - and a huge boot.
Best new electric family cars
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Electric cars: tested range:
This is an electric car of few compromises. You can tailor it to favour power over range, or vice versa, and its maximum range is quite respectable. The car is fast, comfortable and agile, and there's lots of cabin space and a more than ample-sized boot.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Electric cars: tested range:
Aside from the usual electric car compromises of a high purchase price and limited range, this car is a thoroughly practical and likeable electric compact crossover. Low day-to-day running costs (and government grants) should help ease the financial burden, however, so if your lifestyle and budget can accomodate this car, then it should certainly be considered.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- New price:
- Fuel type:
- Number of seats:
- Electric cars: tested range:
Among the most accomplised all-electric cars currently on sale. Aside from its price and limited range, there is little compromise over a conventional hatchback. If an electric car fits into your life, we'd highly recommend this one.
How to choose the best family car for you
Arguing over music, asking if we’re there yet and using sweets as bribes – and that was life before you had kids. When you’re blessed with the pitter-patter of little feet, you’re going to have to make sure you have a car that will fit your family and suit your lifestyle.
And ‘your lifestyle’ is the operative term. No family is identical, so it’s important to consider your specific needs. For instance:
- Double or triple buggy? You need to make sure your boot can accommodate.
- Looking after the last generation as well as the next one? Take extra care when assessing the amount of space the car offers, and how easy it is to get in and out.
For our full guide on what to look for when picking out the best family car, head for our guide on buying the best family car. Otherwise keep reading for a roundup of key advice.
Your first child?
Welcome to the dizzying world of age-rated car seats, changing regulations and something called Isofix.
Before you head to a car dealership, you’ll want to do a bit of background reading. We have separate, simple guides that explain everything you need to know:
Remember, there’s nothing to stop you taking your seat and/or child to the dealership with you, just to make sure both fit.
Cars for three children or more?
Had even more children? If you’re looking for a car that can get three or more car seats in, you’ll find choice is limited – but here’s our guide to cars with multiple child car seats.
But changing your car is expensive. And should the size of your brood increase unexpectedly, the finance needed to buy a new car could be more fleeting than ever.
But there is an alternative: the Multimac.
The Multimac is a bench of multiple car seats that is designed to fit into most medium-sized cars. You can get a Multimac with either three or four seats, and the manufacturer claims it can carry any combination of children - from birth up to twelve years old.
It's expensive, at £1,500 to £2,000, but an awful lot cheaper than buying a new car.
To find out if it's worth buying, head to our Multimac review
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Every car we test goes through a combination of hundreds of lab tests and assessments, plus real road driving to make sure every Which? car review is informed and accurate.
Because our tests are performed in a controlled lab we can compare the results against different cars and scientifically determine which is better and why. This wealth of reliable information is used in conjunction with our extensive survey data.
Every year we send our car survey to over 100,000 car owners who tell us how reliable their car is and how satisfied they are with it. Only Which? uses this reliability data to inform reviews so you can buy with the confidence that comes with knowing which your car won't let you down.