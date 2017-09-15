Best Family Cars for 2017

You might think that buying a family car means your only choice is getting a people carrier (MPV) - but that's not true at all.

Our Best Buy family cars come from a range of classes - from SUVs and small cars, as well as the best MPVs to come through our tests. All are safe, economical and spacious enough to fit in everyone and their luggage.

Whether you'd prefer an SUV or an estate, there are plenty of suitable cars on our best family cars list.

Of course, what you don't want to be left with is a car your family will quickly outgrow, or end up with a vehicle that conks out part way through your driving holiday. Worse of all - there are family cars available that have a low safety rating.

What makes a great family car?

The best family cars need to excel in a number of different areas to be brilliant:

Should be easy to get in and out of

Offer a decent amount of rear seat and boot space

Not too noisy

Be both safe and reliable

Be easy to drive

All the cars in the tables below meet all these requirements. Separately, we have also listed the electric cars that make excellent family vehicles - but you'll need to be comfortable with the range it will cover.