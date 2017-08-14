Best Cars
Best Small Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Article 4 of 14
Looking for a great small car? The best small cars are affordable, reliable and easy to drive, yet feel secure on a motorway
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The best small cars are loved by their owners. And for good reason: they're compact enough to be easy to drive in town and just large enough to be comfortable on long-distance trips.
Plus they're affordable to buy and run, and practical so they cope well with everyday duties. From shopping and the school run, to ferrying about friends or even a daily commute, the best small cars are up to the job.
Below are the very best small cars we've tested – reliable new and used models that scored highly enough to become Which? Best Buy cars.
We've also uncovered three small cars that are a poor example of the small-car class, displaying none of the comfort and efficiency you'll find in a Best Buy model. These cars are fault prone, dull, and in some cases downright unsafe to drive and must be avoided.
Best new small cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This advanced motor is technology heavy but doesn't abandon the basics. It's practical, cheap to run and easy to drive.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This pleasing hatchback is a comfortable drive, cheap to buy and more spacious than most of its competitors.
Best used small cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It may not be sporty to drive but it gets the basics right and is well suited to drivers looking for simplicity. Practicality remains a great plus point, although the hybrid version loses around 100 litres of boot space due to its batteries.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's a really good small car choice and gets most things spot on. It's a Which? Best Buy.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A spacious cabin and well-designed seats help make this small car feel bigger than it actually is. Its clever folding rear-seat system only increases that practicality.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is one for keen drivers. Performance and handling are excellent, making it a Which? Best Buy. The small cabin and odd boot means there's strictly room for two, though.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This model's range of talents and broad appeal make it easy to see why it's remained a favourite in the UK, and easy for us to make it a Which? Best Buy. It offers a blend of performance, comfort and safety that puts many larger cars to shame.
Not found the car for you? Click to jump straight to all our small car reviews.
And here are three small cars to avoid
Small cars are, well, small, but that doesn't mean they need to feel cramped. We've found models that are deceptively spacious with more legroom than you would expect from the outside. That said, we've found cars that are a tight squeeze for two occupants, let alone five.
Some manufacturers see the small car moniker as a challenge, adding creative storage solutions and smart folding seats. But other manufacturers see it as an excuse, creating cars with puny, badly-designed boots with high lips that make them difficult to load.
Being smaller and lighter than most cars doesn't mean a low-powered engine will suffice. Our testing has uncovered engines that struggle to get their cars going. The city car excuse of being designed for driving around town doesn't hold water with small cars.
They should be as comfortable on a motorway as they are weaving down narrow streets. If the engine can't manage this, then you'll be moving through the gears too often to maintain your speed.
Finally, no matter how small a car is, there is no excuse for it to be unsafe. Our independent testing has uncovered one popular model that has sub-standard crash safety. So we've made it a Don't Buy.
Below, you'll find three of the worst small cars we've tested. These models shouldn't be considered, no matter how tempting the price tag.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access to our table and all of our online reviews by taking a £1 trial to Which?
Small cars to avoid
- Driving stability:
- 2 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Euro NCAP:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Some cars don’t age gracefully, they get outdated and advances in safety technology render them less safe to drive. This 2016 small car has no such excuse. Low-spec models aren’t fitted with Radar Brake Support, which means the car won’t stop if it detects an imminent collision. Consequently the car only received three stars out of five in its Euro NCAP safety rating.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Euro NCAP:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is an affordable, practical small car with lots of character. But the poor crash protection and lack of safety kit means it's a Which? Don't Buy model.
- Driving stability:
- 1 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Euro NCAP:
- 1 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car suffered a catastrophic front-end crash result in the Euro NCAP safety test and it lacks stability control. So it's a Which? Don't Buy.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 500 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs.
And, so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
To take the guesswork out of choosing your next car, take a Which? trial for £1 and you'll receive access to all our expert reviews and advice, plus Which? magazine itself.