Best Sports Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Sports cars focus less on practicality, and instead concentrate on desirability and driving performance, with sleek styling, impressive acceleration and unrivalled cornering prowess.
The class includes everything from affordable sports cars, such as the Audi TT and Toyota GT86, to high-end models including the BMW M4 and Porsche 911.
But to be classified by us as one of the best sports cars, a car needs more than just looks or outright speed.
Comfort, safety and driving experience, as well as emissions, will all impact a car's Which? test score. We've found sports car that breach official emissions limits, as well as models that are too unsafe to ever recommend.
Below are the best new and used sports cars you can buy, as revealed by our uniquely rigorous lab and road tests. Scroll down further to see the sports car we recommend you avoid.
Best new sports cars
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car isn't short on performance, with a 400hp-plus engine, but it's easily capable of day-to-day driving too.
Best used sports cars
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This model is a pure sports car: dramatically quick, sharp-handling and satisfying to drive. It's a car to enjoy driving to the max, with the caveat that the ride is pretty firm. It's surprisingly practical on an everyday basis, too. Inside, it's roomy and comfortable with well-shaped and supportive seats, good headroom and decent rear legroom.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This sports car is exceptional and curious in many ways, but it's not for the fainthearted - not least due to its fuel thirst. However, its numerous strengths include good build quality, entertaining handling and a comfortable driving environment, as well as striking styling.
Not found the car for you? Browse all our sports car reviews.
And the sports cars to avoid
We put more of an emphasis on driving appeal and performance when we test sports cars. But that doesn't mean a sports car can get away with having sky-high emissions and rubbish fuel economy.
Some sports cars we've tested emit more than enough CO2 to put them firmly in the highest tax bracket, which means a £2,000 bill in your first year, on top of the high price you paid for the car.
Economy isn't anyone's first concern when buying a sports car, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider it. You could get an excellent, fast, beautiful sports cars that manages more than 40 miles to the gallon, while others barely make it over 20.
The worst sin of all is sports cars that aren't fun to drive. Even small problems, such as suspension that's slightly too stiff, or handling that's too vague, is enough to spoil the enjoyment. When you're spending upwards of £50,000, you expect the drive to be nigh on perfect.
We drive each car we test for 500 miles, analysing every facet of how it feels and handles. So you know that when we warn you off a car because of how dull it is to drive, we are talking from experience.
These are the sports cars that failed to impress on the road and in our lab.
Sports cars to avoid
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 2 out of 5
- Number of seats:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
It may boast the performance and soundtrack of a full-fat sports car, but it's also uncomfortable, terrible for rear passengers and lacks safety equipment. It's Euro NCAP safety rating is also woefully poor.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 500 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
