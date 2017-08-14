Best Sports Cars for 2017

Sports cars focus less on practicality, and instead concentrate on desirability and driving performance, with sleek styling, impressive acceleration and unrivalled cornering prowess.

The class includes everything from affordable sports cars, such as the Audi TT and Toyota GT86, to high-end models including the BMW M4 and Porsche 911.

But to be classified by us as one of the best sports cars, a car needs more than just looks or outright speed.

Comfort, safety and driving experience, as well as emissions, will all impact a car's Which? test score. We've found sports car that breach official emissions limits, as well as models that are too unsafe to ever recommend.

Below are the best new and used sports cars you can buy, as revealed by our uniquely rigorous lab and road tests. Scroll down further to see the sports car we recommend you avoid.