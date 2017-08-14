Mercedes-Benz cars review

It was Mercedes-Benz that effectively invented the motor car in 1885. Ever since then, the German brand has taken a leading role in the development of the car. Indeed, its pioneering spirit has given us many of the car world's greatest innovations, especially in terms of car safety, but also in things like electronics and connectivity.

If Mercedes-Benz is known for one thing above all, it has to be quality. But with many of its models now made outside Germany in countries like the USA and South Africa, you may be surprised by some of the results of our annual Which? Car Survey in terms of Mercedes' reputation for quality and reliability.

Mercedes-Benz has traditionally produced luxurious and prestigious saloons and estates such as the C-class, E-class and S-class, but it has significantly expanded its range in recent years. For instance, it has headed into mainstream territory with VW Golf-sized hatchbacks like the A-class and B-class, as well as making 4x4s like the GLE (the new name for the M-class). It's equally well represented in the sports car class with iconic two-seaters like the SL and SLK.

To see how all the Mercedes-Benz cars we've tested scored head straight to our Mercedes-Benz car reviews.

How much do Mercedes-Benz cars cost?

Mercedes-Benz sits right at the top of the premium tree in terms of market positioning. Unsurprisingly, therefore, a Merc will cost you dear. Not only are its models priced highly compared to rivals, but the cost of many of the Mercedes optional extras you'll undoubtedly want to add soon builds up to eye-watering levels.

The entry point of the Mercedes-Benz range is the A-class, which extends from around the £20,000 mark upwards. The C-class saloon and estate are significantly more expensive, with crossovers like the GLA and GLE also premium priced. The E-class luxury saloon and estate arguably represent the heart of Mercedes-Benz but you'll be looking around the £40,000 mark for one of these. At least Mercedes-Benz cars keep their value very well.

Choosing the best Mercedes-Benz car

Mercedes-Benz owners are buying into an experience that's as much about luxury as it is about prestige. While the traditional buyer has been tempted by big saloons like the C-class, E-class and S-class, there's a whole new breed of Merc owner who is finding that Mercedes-Benz models offer practicality and family friendliness too, notably the B-class (a rival for the VW Golf and Touran) and the GLA (a crossover 4x4).

All models undeniably offer that feeling of quality and solidity that has come to epitomise Mercedes-Benz. But does the reality live up to the reputation? Are Mercedes-Benz cars as reliable and well made as the company likes you to think? Our full, independent road test reviews and survey data have all the answers.