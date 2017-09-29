Car brand reviews
Should I buy a Citroen car?
By Martin Pratt
Should you consider a Citroen the next time you buy a new car? Read our overview to find out more about the brand.
French brand Citroën used to be famous for its quirky and idiosynractic designs. Having gone through a long period of selling much more conventional - even boring - cars, it seems to be rediscovering its design flair with products like the C3 and DS3.
Citroën has become a big player in the MPV market, too, with more offerings than any other manufacturer, including the mid-sized C4 Picasso.
Citroën is part of the PSA group, sharing many platforms and parts with Peugeot.