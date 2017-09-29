Should I buy a Citroen car?

French brand Citroën used to be famous for its quirky and idiosynractic designs. Having gone through a long period of selling much more conventional - even boring - cars, it seems to be rediscovering its design flair with products like the C3 and DS3.

Whether you need a seven-seat MPV or a nippy hatchback you can see all our Citroen car reviews here.

Citroën has become a big player in the MPV market, too, with more offerings than any other manufacturer, including the mid-sized C4 Picasso.

Citroën is part of the PSA group, sharing many platforms and parts with Peugeot.