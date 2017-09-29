Should I buy a Ford car?

The Ford brand is the very definition of mainstream. It has been the most popular new car choice in the UK for decades, with models like the Fiesta and Focus regularly topping the sales charts.

Ford is very much about ticking all the boxes for owners, offering benchmark pricing, technical innovation and a family-focused car range. Yet Ford is not just a humdrum brand - it has a reputation for setting the standards in terms of driver enjoyment, offering class-leading chassis dynamics.

Ford's range of cars is very broad indeed. The UK's bestselling car, the Fiesta, is backed up by the most popular car in medium hatchback market, the Focus. Ford has growing market niches covered, too, with MPVs like the C-Max and S-Max, as well as crossover 4x4s like the Kuga and Edge. Ford's dealer network is also comfortably the largest in the UK, so at least one dealer should be just around the corner from you.

To see how all the Ford cars we've tested scored head straight to our Ford car reviews.

How much do Ford cars cost?

Effectively, Ford sets the benchmark prices that other brands follow, so its cars tend to sit right in the middle of the market. That means it's not a bargain budget brand but equally it's not in the premium market.

The cheapest model in the range, the Ka city car, starts at well below £10,000 but the slightly larger Fiesta is far more popular and competitively priced at between around £14,000 and £20,000. The bigger-yet Focus starts from about £16,000. Don't forget that you can usually haggle on price at your local dealer.

The great news for second-hand car buyers is that the choice of Ford models on the market is absolutely huge. There are plenty of good deals out there and you can afford to be picky. To avoid the sorts of problems that commonly affect Ford reliability, you can check out our reliability ratings in our reviews.

Choosing the best Ford car

Most Ford buyers want a great all-rounder, so Ford cars tend to offer the things that buyers are looking for most, whether that's interior space, low running costs or driving pleasure. Ford has also been an innovator in in-car technology, for instance, with its Sync voice command system.

The Fiesta is the second-highest owned car in our survey, and the Focus the fourth-highest, clearly demonstrating that these are the models that buyers like best. But if you want something larger than these well-known favourites, Ford offers huge space in the Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy models, while crossover 4x4s like the Kuga provide strong competition for the Nissan Qashqai.