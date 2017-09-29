Should I buy a Honda car?

Honda is a long-established Japanese industrial giant that makes everything from cars to motorbikes, and from outboard motors to lawnmowers. Focusing on innovation and quality, Honda has built a strong reputation for the dependability of its products over the years.

Honda builds a small but sensible range of models focused on the family car market. Its most popular models are the Jazz small car, Civic medium-sized hatchback and CR-V crossover 4x4. All three of these models are constructed in Honda's UK manufacturing plant at Swindon.

A further Jazz-based crossover model, the HR-V, is another model that's also making inroads in a competitive market. Honda has become known for its hybrid technology, too, with cars like the Insight and Jazz Hybrid. It's also been pretty adventurous in design terms in some of its models, like the Civic, which looks like nothing else on the road.

Find out if there's a Honda to suit you by checking out all our Honda car reviews.

How much do Honda cars cost?

Honda positions itself half way between mainstream brands like Ford and premium brands like Audi - think of it as something like the Japanese equivalent of Volkswagen, perhaps. As such, its cars are priced slightly above the main volume brands but not beyond the reach of many of the families it targets. The Jazz, for instance (Honda's cheapest model) costs from around £13,500, while the Civic nudges the £20,000 mark at its entry-level point.

Thanks to the enduring reputation of the Honda brand, second-hand prices remain strong, which keeps overall ownership costs down - although of course it does mean that Honda ownership may be out of reach for some buyers. The Jazz is comfortably the most popular car in our survey of owners.

Choosing the best Honda car

Honda owners certainly seem to appreciate the integrity of the engineering and manufacturing standard of their cars. Quality is a vitally important part of the Honda package. Honda also majors on interior space, with all of its models offering clever solutions like the 'magic seat' system and practically shaped luggage areas.

The Jazz is a case in point here. Despite being the size of a Ford Fiesta on the outside, it has the sort of space inside that you'd expect in cars of a much larger class. You can say the same about the Civic, too. As for the HR-V and CR-V, they're equally popular among owners of crossover 4x4s - indeed the CR-V is the second-most-owned 4x4 in our annual survey.