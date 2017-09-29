Should I buy a Seat car?

Seat began life as a manufacturer of badge-engineered Fiats in Spain. It struck out on its own in 1982, only to become a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group in 1986.

Since then, VW has groomed it as the sporty, youthful brand in its portfolio, with a string of sharply styled models such as the Ibiza and Leon, which share many parts with their VW equivalents, the Polo and Golf.

To read all our Seat verdicts and find one that suits your needs visit our Seat car reviews.

However, the close relationship with VW and sharing of some engines means certain diesel-powered Seats built between 2009 and 2015 may be affected by the 'dieselgate' scandal, and therefore could be more polluting than official figures suggest.