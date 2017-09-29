Car brand reviews
Should I buy a Volvo car?
By Martin Pratt
Article 24 of 24
Synonymous with safety, the new Volvos manage to be stylish too. Read on to find out more about the brand and what is has to offer.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
After 12 years under Ford ownership, Sweden's number-one car brand was sold to Geely, China's biggest independent carmaker, in 2010. Volvo's HQ stayed in Sweden but some manufacturing shifted to China.
Volvo's emphasis has always been on safety and build quality. These days, it's also pursuing a green agenda with its DRIVe products.
Find a Volvo that works for you by checking out our Volvo car reviews.
The range of cars extends from the C30 three-door hatchback up to the big XC90 SUV, and Volvo effectively occupies a 'middle zone' between the mainstream and prestige markets.