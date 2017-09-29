Should I buy an Alfa Romeo car?

Very much an 'enthusiast' marque, the Italian Alfa Romeo brand is closely linked with parent company Fiat. It shares engines, transmissions and 'platforms' (the floorpan and suspension) with Fiat, but styling is certainly an Alfa strong point. There are currently only two models in the Alfa line-up - the MiTo supermini and the Golf-sized Giulietta.

Alfa Romeos tend to have a sporting bent, though not all pack the sort of punch that their styling suggests. The lower-spec models cost less and are cheaper to run, but if you want the brawn to match the looks it'll cost you more.