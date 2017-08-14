Volvo cars review

After 12 years under Ford ownership, Sweden's number-one car brand was sold to Geely, China's biggest independent carmaker, in 2010. Volvo's HQ stayed in Sweden but some manufacturing shifted to China.

Volvo's emphasis has always been on safety and build quality. These days, it's also pursuing a green agenda with its DRIVe products.

The range of cars extends from the C30 three-door hatchback up to the big XC90 SUV, and Volvo effectively occupies a 'middle zone' between the mainstream and prestige markets.