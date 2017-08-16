Cars you love and hate
By Martin Pratt
Which cars have the most and least satisfied drivers? We reveal the ones that have most pleased or frustrated their owners - find out if your car is on the list.
Each year, we put hundreds of new cars through our comprehensive road and lab tests. With each undergoing an identical range of assessments, we’re able to give accurate and consistent buying advice, no matter what sort of car you’re looking for.
However, when it really comes to understanding a car’s foibles, there’s nothing better than living with it day in, day out. That's why we use our Which? Car Survey to ask tens of thousands of people to tell us what their cars are like to live with - what they like, what they don't like and whether they'd recommend their car to someone else.
We collate the results to reveal which cars have the most satisfied owners, as well as those that could do better.
Below, you can see the models that ranked top and bottom for satisfaction in each class according to our latest survey.
City cars
They may be the smallest cars on the road, but that’s no excuse for poor passenger space. The best city cars are also reliable, cheap to run and fun to drive.
Small cars
Small cars are expected to be compact, easy to drive, reliable and inexpensive to run. Which car is top of the heap and which is languishing in last place?
Medium cars
The bread and butter of the family-car market, medium cars need to be a jack-of-all-trades, offering decent practicality, economy and an entertaining drive. Find out which kept its owners happiest.
Large cars
The best large cars offer plenty of lounging space and the latest technology. They should also be economical and easy to drive.
Estate cars
The best estate cars will give you load-lugging versatility, reliability, great handling and efficient engines. Find out which models miss the mark, below.
Luxury cars
Expensive luxury cars should offer the best motoring experience, with sumptuous interiors and cushion-soft ride quality. Find out which models provide this and which aren’t worth the price premium, according to owners.
MPVs
The best MPVs offer comfort, practicality and bags of interior space. They should also produce low running costs and long-term reliability.
Compact SUVs
The best small SUVs and crossover cars combine practicality, fuel efficiency and reliability with a great driving position.
Large SUVs
A modern large SUV should be no more taxing to drive than a small hatchback. They should be practical, refined and shouldn’t guzzle fuel, either.
Sports cars
As single-minded as some sports cars may be, there’s still no excuse for atrocious practicality, or visibility that leaves you wincing at every junction. Here are the zeros and heroes according to our members.
