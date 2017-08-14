Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

BAR to PSI converter

By Martin Pratt

Two main pressure measurements are used for car tyres – BAR and PSI. You can use our converter to quickly change from one to another.

Keeping your tyre pressure where it's supposed to be can cut down on your fuel bills and make your car safer to drive.

It's important that your tyre is making the correct amount of contact with the road -  over or under-inflated tyres mean less grip on the tarmac.

Check your car manual to find the correct tyre pressure and use our convertor tool if the measurements don't match the pump.

BAR to PSI conversion table
Unit Value Unit Value
1.30 BAR to 1.80 BAR
BAR 1.30 PSI 17
BAR 1.35 PSI 18
BAR 1.40 PSI 19
BAR 1.45 PSI 20
BAR 1.50 PSI 21
BAR 1.55 PSI 22
BAR 1.60 PSI 23
BAR 1.70 PSI 24
BAR 1.75 PSI 25
BAR 1.80 PSI 26
1.90 BAR to 2.50 BAR
BAR 1.90 PSI 27
BAR 1.95 PSI 28
BAR 2.0 PSI 29
BAR 2.10 PSI 30
BAR 2.15 PSI 31
BAR 2.20 PSI 32
BAR 2.25 PSI 33
BAR 2.30 PSI 34
BAR 2.40 PSI 35
BAR 2.50 PSI 36
2.60 BAR to 3.20 BAR
BAR 2.60 PSI 37
BAR 2.65 PSI 38
BAR 2.70 PSI 39
BAR 2.75 PSI 40
BAR 2.80 PSI 41
BAR 2.90 PSI 42
BAR 3.0 PSI 43
BAR 3.05 PSI 44
BAR 3.10 PSI 45
BAR 3.20 PSI 46
3.25 BAR to 3.90 BAR
BAR 3.25 PSI 47
BAR 3.30 PSI 48
BAR 3.40 PSI 49
BAR 3.50 PSI 50
BAR 3.55 PSI 51
BAR 3.60 PSI 52
BAR 3.70 PSI 53
BAR 3.75 PSI 54
BAR 3.80 PSI 55
BAR 3.90 PSI 56
