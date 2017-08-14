Litres to gallons converter

Our free tool converts between litres and gallons so you can see exactly how much fuel it takes to fill your tank.

We measure economy by miles to the gallon, but we measure in litres at the fuel pump - our guide can convert between the two so you can more accurately judge your cars fuel economy.

Petrol prices

Our tests reveal that many car trip computers give inaccurate fuel economy readings. To discover your car’s true mpg, try using Which? Car fuel calculator.

It allows you to work out the amount of fuel you used on recent trips, and see exactly how much you ended up paying for single journeys.