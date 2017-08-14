How to Buy the Best New Car

Step 1: Consider your needs

Even if you think you know what kind of car you’d like to buy, it’s still worth considering your requirements – you may find that the car you want and the car you need aren’t quite the same thing.

For example, while you may like the looks or high driving position of a 4x4/SUV, all-wheel-drive is rarely necessary in the UK unless you live in a remote rural area or regularly go off-road.

And while you may like the idea of buying a car from a ‘premium’ brand such as BMW or Lexus, you may find you can get all the refinement and features you need from a more mainstream brand – and at a lower price.

We recommend you write a list that prioritises what you want and need a new car to do – and that should include an idea of how much you’re willing (and able) to pay. It's also worth considering where you're going to be spending most of your time driving, to assess whether a hybrid or battery-electric vehicle could lower your running costs.

How much can you afford to spend?

Cars are expensive – quite likely the most expensive thing you’ll buy aside from a property – so it’s vital you don’t spend over the odds, or over-extend your finances.

Make an honest assessment of your available budget, bearing in mind that although a finance deal may make a car more affordable in the short-term, paying ‘cash’ up-front is often the cheapest way to buy one in the long run – read our car finance explained guide for more detail.

As well as the initial purchase price, remember to factor in ongoing costs such as fuel, car tax, insurance, servicing and depreciation (more on the latter below). Then compare like-for-like with pay-monthly finance deals, as they may include some of these costs.

Top tip: All of our expert, impartial car reviews include realistic fuel economy figures taken from our rigorous tests, so you can use these with our petrol vs diesel fuel calculator to work out your annual fuel costs.