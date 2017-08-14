How to pass an MOT check

Before your MOT check: car exterior

Tyres and wheels

Car tyres must be the right type and size. If you have fitted a space-saver spare tyre onto one of your wheels, replace it with a standard wheel and tyre before the test.

Check that all tyres have a tread depth of at least 1.6mm right the way around and across the central three-quarters of the pattern. A quick way to check is to insert a 20p piece into one of the tread grooves. If the outer edge of the coin is completely obscured then the tread depth is sufficient.

Also look for significant lumps or cuts in the sidewall, which could render it unfit for purpose.

Spare tyres aren’t checked as part of the MOT test, but those stored externally will need to be fastened securely.

Follow our guide for changing car tyres to make sure you fit them securely and safely.

Lights

All of your lights (including headlamps, parking lights, reversing lights, indicators and registration plate bulbs) need to be the right colour and in good working order for your car to pass the MOT test.

Clean them, and then get someone to try them while you walk around the car. If they flicker when tapped lightly with your hand, they probably need tightening into position or replacing altogether. If you find a bulb has blown, it’s a good idea to change it before the MOT test.

Read our car headlights guide to find out which bulbs are best.

Wipers and windscreen

The wipers and washers should work well enough to allow you a clear view of the road. Wipers that smear could potentially be worn out, so replace them before the MOT.

Make sure you top up the washer bottle (some garages will charge for this) and use a pin to unblock the jets if necessary.

Registration plates

It’s also important to make sure your windscreen is in good condition before the MOT test, particularly the area that is swept by the wipers. Remove any stickers that could obstruct your view and look out for chips or cracks longer than 1cm (about the size of a 5p coin).

Make sure your registration plates are in good condition and are tightly fastened to the car. All the letters and numbers should be easy to read from 20 metres away. Bear in mind that the police may view the use of unusual fonts as an attempt to obstruct the law.

If you’re unsure of whether your number plate meets the legal requirements, visit the DVLA website before going for your MOT test.

Doors

All doors must open and close freely for your car to pass its MOT test. Once shut, they should remain firmly closed. Front doors should be able to open from inside and outside the car.

Vehicle structure

Walk around your car and look at its general condition. The body should be free from excessive corrosion or damage – particularly anything that’s likely to affect the braking or steering.

There shouldn’t be any sharp edges exposed that could be a danger to other road users. If there are, your car could fail its MOT test.

Under the bonnet

Pop up the bonnet and make sure the brake fluid reservoir and oil are topped up. Sufficient levels of both oil and fuel are required for the garage to conduct an emissions test. Your car may be turned away if not properly topped-up.