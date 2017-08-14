Should you buy a used car warranty?

Whether you’ve reached the end of the warranty supplied by your manufacturer or you’ve just invested in a used car there is a wealth of third- party warranties that profess to give you financial peace -of- mind by taking care of the garage bill if you encounter any issues with your car.

We took a closer look at several third- party warranties to see if the cost of cover they provide is any less than the repair charges you could face at your local garage. What we discovered were terms, conditions and caveats aplenty all designed to limit when the provider has to pay out.

The reams of small print can be baffling and contradictory: if a warning light prompts a trip to the garage and a fault is discovered your warranty may not cover it. But if you ignore the warning and let the part break this can invalidate your claim – a catch 22 and one of several confusing examples.

Find your perfect used car by viewing our in-depth Best Buy reviews.