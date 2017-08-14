Which? Car Survey explained

The Which? Car Survey's results will help you to choose the best car for your needs, whether you’re after the best family car, best small car, best crossover or best sports car.

While our in-depth lab tests reveal a car’s strengths and weaknesses, they won’t tell us what it’s like to live with – and that’s where you come in.

Thanks to the information you share with us, we can reveal which cars and car brands are the most and least reliable, what faults a car's likely to have and how much it's likely to set you back at your local garage.

This means when the time comes to buy your next car, you can use our research to avoid an unreliable model that's going to leave you stranded at the side of the road.

Every year, tens of thousands of people complete our annual Which? Car Survey. The information you provide is crucial, as we use it to pinpoint the most reliable new and used cars.