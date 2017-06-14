Nuisance calls – who’s calling me?

To find out how bad the nuisance calls problem is in the UK we've formed an ongoing partnership with call-blocking experts trueCall. Together we track millions of phone calls that are made to trueCall customers throughout the country and every six months analyse the results.

Our latest research found that calls from regular geographic numbers were the most common type of incoming calls, making up 37% of incoming calls in September 2016. A handful of the rest came from mobiles or business numbers (such as 0800 etc), but most were from withheld (12%), international (26%) or unavailable (15%) numbers.

