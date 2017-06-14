Before you decide on Argos nursery furniture for your child's room, find out how parents rate the brand.

Shop at Argos for your nursery furniture and you can get a whole set of cot, dresser changing unit and wardrobe for under £400. But is it any good? We surveyed parents to find out which are the best nursery furniture brands.

We asked them to rate all the popular brands, including Argos, for ease of assembly, look and feel, sturdiness and value for money, so you can see where you're best off spending your money.

Argos is one of the two cheaper brands we included in our survey, along with Ikea.

You can find out the opinions of the 664 parents we surveyed in the table below.

Argos nursery furniture rated Ease of assembly M Look and feel M Sturdiness M Value for money M Table notes

1 Survey conducted March 2016

Compare Argos nursery furniture collections

BabyStart

Visit our best nursery furniture brands rankings to see how Argos nursery furniture compares with more expensive brands.

Argos has a three-piece set as part of its own-brand BabyStart nursery range (above). The set includes a cot, dresser changing unit and a small wardrobe. The cot is not a cot bed, and is cot-sized, but it has one removable side, so you could use it as a toddler bed for a smaller child. All the pieces are finished in a two-tone beige-and-oak colour scheme, and are made from MDF.

Argos BabyStart also has a more basic cot and dresser available separately from the set (below).

Argos Oxford cot bed

Do I need to assemble it myself?

Argos furniture comes flat-packed for self-assembly at home but, if you don't want to do it yourself, Argos partners with an assembly service that will assemble your furniture for you for a fee, starting from £52.

How much does Argos nursery furniture cost?

The BabyStart nursery furniture set retails for about £350 (at the time of writing), while individual pieces, such as the Oxford changing table, cost as little as £30. The Oxford cot bed is around the £119 mark.