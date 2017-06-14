Nursery furniture brands
Best nursery furniture brands
Nursery furniture brands rated - see what parents think of Ikea, John Lewis, Mothercare, Silver Cross and more.
When kitting out your nursery, you want to make sure it's safe, durable and attractive. You also don't want it to be an absolute nightmare to assemble.
With prices ranging from a few hundred pounds to a few thousand, it can be hard to know how much you need to spend on essentials, such as a cot or cot bed, and those nice-to-haves, such as a wardrobe for your baby and a changing table.
To help you figure out which brands are worth looking at, we asked parents which brand of nursery furniture they own, and how happy they are with that choice. From this, we've awarded each brand an overall rating and customer score, and ranked each brand: Argos, Babies R Us, John Lewis, Ikea, Mamas & Papas, and Mothercare.
We also asked them to rate their chosen brand on ease of assembly, look and feel, sturdiness, and value for money.
The best nursery furniture brands
The best nursery furniture will be easy to assemble, and last for years. To help you make the best choice, see how other parents have rated big brands on sturdiness, value for money, ease of assembly and aesthetics. How does budget Ikea stack up against more pricey John Lewis?
Best nursery furniture brands
|Brand
|Ease of assembly
|Look and feel
|Sturdiness
|Value for money
|Argos
|M
|M
|M
|M
|Babies R Us
|M
|M
|M
|M
|Ikea
|M
|M
|M
|M
|John Lewis
|M
|M
|M
|M
|Mamas & Papas
|M
|M
|M
|M
|Mothercare
|M
|M
|M
|M
1 Sample sizes: Argos (34), Babies R Us (96), Ikea (129), John Lewis (34), Mamas & Papas (190), Mothercare (105)
|Nursery furniture customer scores
|Brand
|Customer score
|Rating
|Argos
|M
|M
|Babies R Us
|M
|M
|Ikea
|M
|M
|John Lewis
|M
|M
|Mamas & Papas
|M
|M
|Mothercare
|M
|M
1 Customer score generated based on respondents' overall satisfaction with the nursery furniture brand, and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend
2 Sample sizes: John Lewis (34), Mamas & Papas (190), Mothercare (105), Babies R Us (96), Argos (34), Ikea (129)