Nursery furniture brands rated - see what parents think of Ikea, John Lewis, Mothercare, Silver Cross and more.

When kitting out your nursery, you want to make sure it's safe, durable and attractive. You also don't want it to be an absolute nightmare to assemble.

With prices ranging from a few hundred pounds to a few thousand, it can be hard to know how much you need to spend on essentials, such as a cot or cot bed, and those nice-to-haves, such as a wardrobe for your baby and a changing table.

To help you figure out which brands are worth looking at, we asked parents which brand of nursery furniture they own, and how happy they are with that choice. From this, we've awarded each brand an overall rating and customer score, and ranked each brand: Argos, Babies R Us, John Lewis, Ikea, Mamas & Papas, and Mothercare.

We also asked them to rate their chosen brand on ease of assembly, look and feel, sturdiness, and value for money.

The best nursery furniture brands

Best nursery furniture brands Brand Ease of assembly Look and feel Sturdiness Value for money Argos M M M M Babies R Us M M M M Ikea M M M M John Lewis M M M M Mamas & Papas M M M M Mothercare M M M M Table notes

1 Sample sizes: Argos (34), Babies R Us (96), Ikea (129), John Lewis (34), Mamas & Papas (190), Mothercare (105) 2 Survey conducted in March 2016