Before you invest in John Lewis nursery furniture, see how parents who own it rate the brand.

John Lewis says it's been helping parents with their nurseries for generations, and it's one of the most recognisable British brands.

But it's not one of the cheapest nursery brands on the market so, before you splash out, find out whether the parents we surveyed thought it was worth the money.

We surveyed 664 parents to find out how pleased they were with the nursery furniture they own. From what they told us, we've ranked the six major brands, including John Lewis. Parents were asked to give each brand a score for ease of assembly, look and feel, sturdiness and value for money.

1 Survey conducted March 2016

Compare John Lewis nursery furniture collections

Lasko

Made from solid beech and veneer, and available in a white or oak finish, the Lasko collection is simple and modern. The Lasko cot bed has three base positions and converts into a toddler bed, and there is also a chest of drawers and full-sized wardrobe in the range. The Lasko pieces are priced from £285 for the cot bed to £390 for the wardrobe. The chest of drawers is £300.

Rachel

The Rachel range is vintage-inspired, with curved panels and a white or dark-antique-wood finish. It's cheaper than the Lasko range: the Rachel cot bed and the Rachel dressing unit are each about £50-100 cheaper than their Lasko counterparts, with the cot bed at £180, the wardrobe at £350 and the dresser for £250.

Alex

The Alex range is a little cheaper again than the Rachel and Lasko ranges, with the cot bed at £120, the dresser at £210 and the wardrobe at £250. The wardrobe is a single, so it's smaller than the Rachel and Lasko wardrobes. The range comes in either white or a 'natural' wood finish, and is crafted from solid pine.

All prices are correct at the time of writing.

You can browse more John Lewis nursery furniture in our gallery below.

Do I need to assemble it myself?

John Lewis nursery furniture comes either partially assembled or flat-packed, so some self-assembly is required. John Lewis also provides a nursery advice service to help you shop, and choose furniture and other supplies before your baby arrives. The service involves an adviser helping you to create a nursery list that you can refer to when shopping. You can book an appointment online.

How much does John Lewis nursery furniture cost?

John Lewis nursery furniture is towards the higher end of the price spectrum: expect to pay between £580 and £1,000 for a set, and between £120 and £390 for individual pieces. This makes it slightly cheaper than Silver Cross, and Mamas and Papas, and much more expensive than Argos or Ikea.

John Lewis has a policy that it is 'never knowingly undersold' so, if you're shopping around for branded nursery furniture that John Lewis stocks (such as Silver Cross or Boori) and have found it cheaper elsewhere, you can submit a price-match request online or in store.