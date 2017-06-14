Find out how parents who own Mothercare nursery furniture rate it for ease of assembly, look and feel, sturdiness and value for money.

Mothercare has been around since the 60s, and nursery furniture has been central to its offering since day one. But how do parents rate its cot beds, dressers, changing tables and baby wardrobes?

We surveyed 664 parents who had purchased nursery furniture and asked them to rate popular brands on the important things, such as ease of assembly, look and feel, sturdiness and, crucially, value for money.

Padstow

Mothercare's Padstow collection (above) comes as a two or three-piece set consisting of a cot bed – which converts into a toddler bed – and a versatile changing unit with drawers and a shelf, plus an optional wardrobe. The set is contemporary and bright, finished in a white veneer or oak effect. It's £500 for two pieces or £875 with the wardrobe (at the time of writing).

Bayswater

The Bayswater collection (above) is stylish and modern. The Bayswater cot bed has fixed sides and converts into a toddler bed that should last your little one until the age of four. There is also a dresser with a changing unit, and a wardrobe with integrated shelving. It costs the same as the Padstow collection.

Bloomsbury

The Bloomsbury collection (above) is designed in an elegant and classic style, with curved lines and dark metal accents. At £1,375 for three pieces, it's one of Mothercare's more expensive nursery ranges. The cot bed (£445) features a large undercot storage drawer and converts to a toddler bed.

Lulworth

The Lulworth set (above) includes a convertible cot bed, dresser changing unit and adjustable wardrobe. It's available in white or beige, with oak-effect accents. The three-piece set cost £985 at the time of writing, or two pieces (changer and cot bed) for £595.

Do I need to assemble it myself?

Most Mothercare furniture is delivered flat-packed for self-assembly. It offers home assembly through its delivery company, with whom you can arrange assembly once your items have been delivered. Delivery is £9.95 to mainland UK and Northern Ireland. Assembly-service prices start from £25, but assembly is organised by an external company and will be confirmed when you call to arrange it.

How much does Mothercare nursery furniture cost?

Mothercare nursery furniture is relatively expensive, costing anywhere from about £650 to £1,300 for a three-piece set, compared with the £380 you might pay for one of Ikea's most expensive three-piece sets. However, you can get a more basic two-piece Ikea set for around the £200 mark.