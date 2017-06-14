Silver Cross nursery furniture

Should you buy Silver Cross furniture for your baby's nursery? Read our guide to get an idea of the design, range and cost of Silver Cross nursery furniture.

An iconic British brand known primarily for its pushchairs, Silver Cross made its foray into nursery furniture in 2010.

Silver Cross has a range of collections that can also be bought as individual pieces or as part of a matching set. They are characterised by a sleek contemporary aesthetic, with clean lines and simple white or oak finishes.

Compare Silver Cross nursery collections

Notting Hill

The Notting Hill set is designed to grow with your child: it has a full-sized cot bed with three bed base positions, and also transforms into a toddler bed. There is also a full-sized wardrobe, and the changing unit doubles as a dresser. The aesthetic is sleek and modern, with brushed-metal accents. It costs around £1,200 for a full three-piece set, or £350 for the cot bed, £400 for the changer/dresser and £450 for the wardrobe separately.

We've tried out the Notting Hill cot bed. Read our Silver Cross Notting Hill cot bed first look review to get the verdict.

Windsor

The Windsor range is designed with curved details in a soft antique white. It includes a sleigh-style cot bed that can be converted to a day bed and toddler bed. The changing table converts to a dresser, and the wardrobe is full-sized so can be adapted as your child grows. The three-piece set is £1,750, the cot bed and dresser are £550 each, and the wardrobe is £650.

You can browse more Silver Cross nursery furniture in our gallery below.

Silver Cross Notting Hill cot bed

Silver Cross Windsor cot bed Previous

Do I need to assemble it myself?

Silver Cross offers a delivery and assembly service for its furniture. If you buy a set of two or more pieces, furniture fitters will assemble and position your furniture free of charge.

How much does Silver Cross nursery furniture cost?

Silver Cross's collections tend to be pricier than its competitors, which comes with the territory of a premium brand. Expect to pay between £900 and £2,000 for a three-piece set – that's a cot bed, dresser and wardrobe – and £300-600 for just the cot bed.