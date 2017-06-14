Nursery furniture safety

Check window cords and curtains

Make sure your baby isn't able to grab blind o curtain cords, or anything hanging from the window that could pose a strangulation risk. Where possible, get blinds without cords, and tie up anything that could be grabbed so that it's out of reach. Position furniture away from windows to further reduce risk.

Windows should also be fitted with safety locks to prevent babies from opening them.

Check doors

Once your baby becomes more mobile, you'll need to safety-proof the door of the nursery. A door slam stopper can help prevent doors from shutting on little fingers or getting trapped in the hinge side - you can buy different types for each side.

Check sockets and plugs

Modern sockets will be wired with in-built safety hazard protection, so there's no need to use socket covers - as they may actually pose an increased safety risk. Make sure cables are safety tucked away out of your child's reach and where you won't trip over them in the middle of the night during a half-asleep feed.

While you're babyproofing, check that you have all your essential baby safety equipment.