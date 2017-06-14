Nursery lighting advice guides

Nursery lighting advice guidesChoose the best lighting for your baby's nursery. Advice on cot lights, nightlights and bedside lights, plus how to create a calm space for sleep.FeaturedNursery lightingby Lisa GalliersRead our guide to baby lights to find out what you need to create a soothing and safe environment for sleeping, changing and playing in your baby's nurseryPut us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor login