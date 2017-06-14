Walking boot brand reviews

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Anyone who has hiked in a pair of poor quality walking boots will know how important it is to carefully select your footwear. Our walking boot reviews will help you find the best footwear for hiking. 

Our survey results show that four in 10 of you wear your walking boots once a week or more, and eight in 10 wear them once a month or more, so let us help you choose the most suitable boots for you.

The best walking boot brands

We've rated 10 leading walking boot brands, including Meindl, Berghaus, Karrimor, Hi-Tec and Brasher. Unlock the table to find out:

  • the top walking boot brands
  • how owners rated walking boot brands for factors including breathability, comfort, durability and grip
  • the best-rated walking boot brands so you can buy with confidence
  • the lowest-rated walking boot brands - the ones you might want to avoid

Walking boots
Brand Price (£) Comfort Durability Grip Shock absorption Flexibility Water resistance Customer score
Berghaus 92 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Brasher 102 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Hi-Tec 54 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Karrimor 52 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Meindl 133 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Merrell 82 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
The North Face 90 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Regatta 44 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Salomon 103 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Scarpa 127 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content

Price: The mean price paid for the walking shoes/boots by survey respondents

How we rate walking boots

In August 2013 the general public and members of the online Which? Connect panel took part in a survey about their walking boots. We collected 1,124 responses. We asked them to rate their walking boots on aspects such as comfort, durability and grip. We need a minimum sample size of 30 to report on a walking boot brand, and our research has allowed us to report on 10 different walking boot brands.

More than just walking boots reviews

We've surveyed the general public and our members to find out the best brands for all the travel accessories you'll need. So if you're heading off on a mountain hike or just need some suitable shoes for a weekend walk, we've got it covered.

