Walking boot brand reviews

Anyone who has hiked in a pair of poor quality walking boots will know how important it is to carefully select your footwear. Our walking boot reviews will help you find the best footwear for hiking.

Our survey results show that four in 10 of you wear your walking boots once a week or more, and eight in 10 wear them once a month or more, so let us help you choose the most suitable boots for you.

The best walking boot brands

We've rated 10 leading walking boot brands, including Meindl, Berghaus, Karrimor, Hi-Tec and Brasher. Unlock the table to find out:

the top walking boot brands

how owners rated walking boot brands for factors including breathability, comfort, durability and grip

the best-rated walking boot brands so you can buy with confidence

the lowest-rated walking boot brands - the ones you might want to avoid

Walking boots Brand Price (£) Comfort Durability Grip Shock absorption Flexibility Water resistance Customer score Berghaus 92 Brasher 102 Hi-Tec 54 Karrimor 52 Meindl 133 Merrell 82 The North Face 90 Regatta 44 Salomon 103 Scarpa 127 Price: The mean price paid for the walking shoes/boots by survey respondents

How we rate walking boots

In August 2013 the general public and members of the online Which? Connect panel took part in a survey about their walking boots. We collected 1,124 responses. We asked them to rate their walking boots on aspects such as comfort, durability and grip. We need a minimum sample size of 30 to report on a walking boot brand, and our research has allowed us to report on 10 different walking boot brands.

