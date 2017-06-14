Walking boots reviews
Walking boot brand reviews
Article 1 of 2
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Anyone who has hiked in a pair of poor quality walking boots will know how important it is to carefully select your footwear. Our walking boot reviews will help you find the best footwear for hiking.
Our survey results show that four in 10 of you wear your walking boots once a week or more, and eight in 10 wear them once a month or more, so let us help you choose the most suitable boots for you.
The best walking boot brands
We've rated 10 leading walking boot brands, including Meindl, Berghaus, Karrimor, Hi-Tec and Brasher. Unlock the table to find out:
- the top walking boot brands
- how owners rated walking boot brands for factors including breathability, comfort, durability and grip
- the best-rated walking boot brands so you can buy with confidence
- the lowest-rated walking boot brands - the ones you might want to avoid
These results are for members only. Please log in if you're a member, or sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access to all our reviews and test results.
|Walking boots
|Brand
|Price (£)
|Comfort
|Durability
|Grip
|Shock absorption
|Flexibility
|Water resistance
|Customer score
|Berghaus
|92
|Brasher
|102
|Hi-Tec
|54
|Karrimor
|52
|Meindl
|133
|Merrell
|82
|The North Face
|90
|Regatta
|44
|Salomon
|103
|Scarpa
|127
Price: The mean price paid for the walking shoes/boots by survey respondents
How we rate walking boots
In August 2013 the general public and members of the online Which? Connect panel took part in a survey about their walking boots. We collected 1,124 responses. We asked them to rate their walking boots on aspects such as comfort, durability and grip. We need a minimum sample size of 30 to report on a walking boot brand, and our research has allowed us to report on 10 different walking boot brands.
More than just walking boots reviews
We've surveyed the general public and our members to find out the best brands for all the travel accessories you'll need. So if you're heading off on a mountain hike or just need some suitable shoes for a weekend walk, we've got it covered.