Painkillers advice guides
Painkillers aren't all created equal. We examined the evidence to find out which are most effective, and which are a waste of money.
Plus the truth about targeted painkillers.
Featured
Best painkillers - aspirin, ibuprofen or paracetamol?
by Joanna Pearl
Painkillers - Which? experts reveal which work best and which you should buy. We also examine products for back pain, cold and flu.