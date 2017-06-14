How to choose the best dog and cat food

Choosing the right pet food can make all the difference to the health and happiness of your dog or cat.

Signs that your pet is getting good nutrition include clear and bright eyes, a shiny and dandruff-free coat, plenty of enthusiasm for life, and a lack of excess body fat – you should be able to feel their ribs and see their waist.

To help you find the right food for your cat or dog, we've asked pet food experts for their advice on how to choose dog and cat food - read on to find out what you need to know.

We've assessed some dog and cat foods from well-known brands to help you find a product that your pet will love, that's also easy on your wallet.

Go straight to our pages on choosing cat food and choosing dog food to see the results of our pet food assessments.

Complete vs complementary pet foods

Some pet foods are marketed as ‘complete’, meaning they contain all the nutrients an animal needs, while others are complementary, meaning they should be given to your pet alongside a complete food.

All complete foods have to meet certain feeding requirements, so your pet should be getting all the nutrition that it needs, regardless of how much the product costs.

Complete foods don’t necessarily cost more, but there may be an element of false economy with cheap foods, as each individual kibble can contain fewer nutrients. Always check the pack to see how much you should be feeding your dog or cat for their weight.

With some dog foods, it will cost as little as £140 a year to make sure your dog has a balanced diet, but others can set you back by more than £850. The price difference is even more marked for cat food, with the cheapest brands we assessed costing less than £60 a year - and the most expensive wet foods being more than 10 times this amount.

We've calculated the cost of feeding an average-sized cat and a small Labrador with the top brands in the pet food aisle in our guides to choosing the best cat food and the best dog food, according to the feeding guidelines on the packaging.

