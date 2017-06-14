Photo printing
Best photo printers
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 3 of 4
We pick out our favourite photo printers to help you get excellent photos quickly without getting stung by hidden costs.
The best photo printer for you
The photo printers we recommend below have all gone through a challenging set of lab tests, where we make sure that they print the best photos quickly, without costing you an arm and a leg for every print.
You don’t want to be left waiting for fifteen minutes while a photo print creeps out and the cheapest-to-run photo printers can cost a third less in ink than the most expensive models. With these photo printers, you can expect great-looking photos, faster and for less.
Best photo printers
- Photo quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Photo speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- Google CloudPrint:
- AirPrint compatible:
This home office Best Buy printer just happens to turn out good-looking photos, as well as fast, crisp text prints. Its ink costs are much cheaper than the average.
- Photo quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Photo speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- Google CloudPrint:
- AirPrint compatible:
Available at a fantastic price, this all-in-one printer can print, copy, scan and fax. It turns out great-looking colour office documents, such as spreadsheets and charts, and photo prints look decent too.
- Photo quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Photo speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- Google CloudPrint:
- AirPrint compatible:
This all-in-one printer looks a steal . It's got wi-fi and automatic double-sided print features, and produces decent photo prints - all for under £50.
- Photo quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Photo speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- Google CloudPrint:
- AirPrint compatible:
This Best Buy all-rounder turns out good, quick photo prints without costing a fortune in ink. It produces great colour scans and copies, so you can then print them in sumtuous detail.
- Photo quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Photo speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- Google CloudPrint:
- AirPrint compatible:
This sub £100 all-in-one printer is a master at colour printing, turning out photos and magazine-type pages without breaking sweat. It supports wi-fi for printing from different devices and automatic double-sided printing to help you save on paper.
Photo printer features to look for
Good photo print quality is obviously a must for a photo printer, and the best models are more flexible about what they’ll print from. Wi-fi models are now the norm, and many photo printers now have free apps for printing from your smartphone or tablet.
Many photo printers have built-in memory card slots and a USB connection for hooking up a PictBridge-compatible camera, so you don’t even have to power-up your computer to get printing. Colour preview screens make it possible to make minor adjustments before you print.
Some all-in-one printers also make great photo printers. With these models you have the added ability to scan and copy existing photos.
We test photo printers like no one else
Which? has put hundreds of printers through independent lab tests. We look into every aspect of a printer’s operation, from how quickly the printer can print out pages of text, graphics and photos, to how sharp those photos look and how lifelike the colours are.
Photo prints are also the most expensive prints you’ll produce at home, so we go deeper when researching printing costs. Our unique ‘occasional printing’ tests take the ink that printers use to clean their print heads into account to find the true cost of printing, not just the figures that the manufacturers claim.
There are big differences in terms of print quality, not to mention speed. While some models can print an A4 colour photo in less than 15 seconds, others can take up to 14 minutes.
We also look at each printer’s features and how easy they are to use, to find out whether you can quickly print from your camera’s memory card or set the printer up on your home network without a fuss.
Because Which? is independent and doesn’t accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the honest and impartial truth.