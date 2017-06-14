There's a huge array of products available designed to help with potty training. But which ones are essential?

Best potty training products according to parents

See below for what you need to know about the most common potty training products.

Potties

The first step is deciding which potty to get. It can be a good idea to get your little one to choose a potty they like. This will make them feel more involved in the process - and therefore more willing to give it a go.

Popular potties on the market range from the fairly standard – such as the Mothercare range that starts from £6 – to ones with lots of bells and whistles (literally) – such as the Fisher Price My Potty Friend, which starts at about £40.

The advantage of doling out the cash is that you can get a potty that sings, makes sounds and has accessories including a faux flush handle which might prove a lot of fun for your child and help make potty training a positive experience. On the other hand, a £6 Mothercare potty with Peppa Pig on it might delight your little one just as much.

Lots of parents love the basic BabyBjorn Smart Potty, which costs about £20. It comes in a range of colours and is reportedly durable after lots of use and stable for the child.

Other factors to think about when buying a potty include size, ease of cleaning and comfort for your child – one size does not fit all.

Fisher Price My Potty Friend

Mothercare Peppa Pig Potty

BabyBjorn Smart Potty

Travel potties

Once your child gets used to the potty you buy, you'll be stuck with it, even if you travel. You could buy a portable potty such as the Potette Plus – which has disposable liners and costs about £14 – or My Carry Potty, which costs about £25. Some parents like having an at-home potty as well as a travel potty for days out.

Potette Plus

My Carry Potty

Toilet training seats

A training seat is a toddler-size toilet seat that sits on top of your toilet so that your little one can use it. With these, you can skip the potty stage altogether and take your child straight to the toilet, and you can teach them about flushing. They are also portable so that you can take them out with you or travelling if you need to.

But they can obviously only be used in bathrooms, so your little one will have to be able to make it to the bathroom in time. You need to make sure the seat is stable on the toilet and comfortable for your child, and you’ll also need a footstool to help them reach the big toilet. Training seats generally cost between £3 and £15.

Tippitoes toilet trainer seat

Bathroom foot stools

You’ll need a footstool to help your child reach the toilet if they’re using a toilet training seat, and they can also be useful for helping them reach the basin to wash their hands. Ikea has one for £2.90 and BabyBjorn does a pricier one at £19.

Ikea foot stool

Pull-up pants and training pants

Pull-up pants are designed to look like normal underwear but are made from nappy material. They are more absorbent than normal pants or training pants, but less absorbent than nappies – the exact level will depend on the brand you choose.

Pull-up pants can be handy in transitioning your little one from nappies to no nappies, especially during night-time potty training, which typically takes longer. They are also easy to dispose of, like nappies. However, the risk is that your child will regard them as nappies, making the potty-training process more drawn out.

Training pants are reusable cotton pants with a waterproof outer layer, so they still offer some protection from an accident, but are less absorbent than pull-ups and are more similar to normal underwear than nappies. They could also be more economical than pull-ups as you can wash and reuse them – although this does make for more mess.

Both pull-ups and training pants can contribute to the ‘fun’ of potty training for your child, as many of them come in bright colours or have cartoon characters on them – you might like to give your little one some options to choose from.

Huggies pull ups

Bambino Mio training pants

Potty training reward charts and activity books

You can buy potty training reward charts starting from as little as £2.99, or you could try making one at home as a fun activity to do with your child. There are also loads available online that you can print and customise.

Involve your child in the excitement of choosing stickers, colours and the types of reward they might want to motivate them to become independently involved in and excited about learning to use the potty.

Potty training activity books can also be a fun and motivating way to get your child involved in their potty training. Books such as 'Pirate Pete’s Potty' and 'Princess Polly’s Potty', both of which you can get for less than £6, have illustrations and clear instructions to help children learn about potty training in a language that's accessible to them. This can help demystify the process and get children to see it as a fun activity rather than a chore.

'Pirate Pete's Potty' book

