Best pressure washer brands

At Which?, we’ve pressure washed our way across many metres of concrete, paving slabs and decking, as well as a car park-worth of cars. So it stands to reason that we’ve discovered a thing or two about the most popular brands along the way.

We have a good idea which pressure washer brands produce high-spec top performers that’ll make quick work of restoring your paths, and which brands make affordable all-rounders that'll leave your car and garden looking like new.

In this guide, we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of pressure washers. From small cleaners for muddy bikes to ones that can make short work of cleaning a caravan, these brands cater for cleaning areas large and small, and everything in between.

Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full pressure washer reviews for the inside track on the best models.