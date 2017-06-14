Nilfisk pressure washers - should I buy one?

Nilfisk is a major manufacturer of professional and industrial cleaning machines, but also makes a selection of household cleaners including vacuums, steam cleaners and pressure washers.

The Danish brand produces a wide selection of pressure washers in three ranges, the 'Compact' and 'Excellent' ranges for light and heavier domestic use, and then the very high-power 'Pro' models.

We’ve tested several Nilfisk pressure washers and found some differences in their cleaning power - you can find out how models have performed in our full pressure washer reviews.

As well as testing pressure washers in the lab, we've surveyed hundreds of pressure washer owners to discover how reliable each brand is, and find out the views of people who actually own them.