Pressure washer features explained

What is a pressure washer?

Pressure washers (also known as jet washers and power washers) deliver a powerful concentrated jet of water to remove dirt more efficiently than a brush, and using less water than you would with a garden hose.

A pressure washer is essentially a motorised hosepipe. It uses a pump to create a high-pressure flow of water that dislodges dirt more quickly and effectively than you can with a scrubbing brush or hose alone.

Basic features of pressure washers

These are the most common features you'll find on pressure washers.

Body

This plastic housing contains the motor and pump. The more powerful the pump and motor, the bigger, heavier and more robust the body will be. It can be easy to knock over smaller, lighter pressure washer bodies over as you move the hose, but larger, heavier ones are more difficult to move around.

You'll find the main on/off switch on the body and fittings to connect the hosepipe and washer hose to. Push-fit connections for the hoses make it quicker to attach and remove them.

There are usually plastic mouldings on the body that provide places to stow the lance and accessories when they are not in use.