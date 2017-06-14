Top five pressure washers
By Victoria Pearson
We round up the top-scoring pressure washers in five different categories to help you find the best one for your garden.
Buying a new pressure washer can be very confusing. There are usually several models in each manufacturer's range, with different types of motors and impenetrable model numbers which mean that useful accessories are either included in the price, or have to be bought extra.
To help you find the pressure washer for your needs, we've rounded up the top-scoring models in five different categories, as well as some less impressive models that we think are best to avoid. And because they've all gone through rigorous Which? lab testing, you can rest assured that no matter which of these Best Buy pressure washers you go for, they will tackle your tough outdoor tasks.
Best pressure washer for cleaning cars
- Cleaning ability:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
This pressure washer is one of the smallest, lightest and cheapest of our Best Buys. It also got a top score for cleaning cars in our test. It has a generous 6m pressure hose which makes it easy to walk around your car as you clean, without moving the motor unit. It also has a variable spray lance which is essential for treating car windows and tyres with the care they need.
Best pressure washer for cleaning in the garden
- Cleaning ability:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
This pressure washer offers a high water pressure and water flow rate and a long hose, so you can reach across a long patio or deck and shift tough grime. It includes a patio cleaner accessory too.
Best pressure washer with patio cleaner
- Cleaning ability:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
Many pressure washers are available in basic lance-only versions or include additional accessories such as brushes, car kits and angled lances. This Best Buy is available in three different versions. The patio cleaner provided in this version means less stooping to clean floors. It has a plastic cover over the water jets to stop dirty water flying around.
Best pressure washer for hard-surface cleaning
- Cleaning ability:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
You can save a few pounds by opting for this version of our Best Buy, which does not include a patio cleaner in the price. An on-board reel makes it easy to store the hose tidily. A wide range of extra brushes and patio cleaners is available, but you might not need them because it is excellent at cleaning concrete, paving slabs and block paving using only the lance.
Cheapest Best Buy pressure washer
- Cleaning ability:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
We've found a Best Buy pressure washer that is often on sale for less than £120 and is an absolute bargain. This one is ideal if you're on a budget, but is not lacking in useful features. Small and light, it is supplied with a spray lance and patio cleaner, and a built-in detergent tank to make cleaning jobs around the home a doddle.
Some of the worst pressure washers
The only way to tell if a pressure washer is any good is to clean a range of different surfaces with it, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. We use each power washer on squares of concrete, paving slabs, blockpaving, decking, stone wall and some rather filthy cars to find out how well they clean.
Not all pressure washers are great, here are just four models that could leave you feeling underwhelmed, either by their uninspiring cleaning ability or because they are tiresome or noisy to use.
But avoid these mediocre models
- Cleaning ability:
- 3 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
There's a bit of fire in the belly of this very cheap little pressure washer which does a decent job of light cleaning on most surfaces. But it is slow and lacks the power to shift more ingrained dirt. The short hose is awkward to use because you have to pick the washer up and move it around if you are cleaning a car or large area.
- Cleaning ability:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 1 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
The short hose and lack of options for the strength of spray are the Achilles heel of this pressure washer. It's awkward to clean large areas or a car without picking it up and moving it all the time, and the jet lacks power to clean really quickly or to shift tough stains.
- Cleaning ability:
- 3 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
This rather mediocre pressure washer is the cheapest model in one of the major pressure washer manufacturer's ranges. It's light to carry and won't take up much shed space, but it doesn't clean very thoroughly, is noisy and using it for a long time may make your hand ache.
- Cleaning ability:
- 3 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Output water pressure:
- Weight:
- Pressure hose length:
Although you'll be able to lift a bit of dirt with this little washer, it doesn't have the power to completely remove grime and the short hose is a bit awkward to use. It's not a Best Buy.
We review more pressure washers than anyone else
We test around 3,300 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. When testing pressure washers in our labs, we assess cleaning effectiveness on a range of different surfaces, including block paving, walls and cars. We measure noise, and assess ease of use and how easy it is to store, too.
Why not visit our pressure washer reviews? We have test results for Karcher, Stihl, Bosch, Nilfisk, Vax and Mac Allister pressure washers.