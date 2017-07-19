Which pressure washer brand?
Bosch pressure washers - should I buy one?
By Victoria Pearson
Article 3 of 5
Should you buy a Bosch pressure washer? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, grass trimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.
The German brand produces a range of pressure washers, from small, lightweight models with short hoses to large semi-professional machines. The more you pay, the more power and helpful accessories you get.
We’ve tested several of its pressure washers and uncovered big differences in their cleaning power - you can find out how Bosch pressure washers have performed in our full pressure washer reviews.
As well as testing pressure washers in the lab, we've surveyed hundreds of pressure washer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Bosch pressure washers
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Bosch pressure washers in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Bosch pressure washers, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Bosch's overall pros and cons to help you decide whether a Bosch pressure washer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Bosch is a brand worth buying.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. Or you can try a £1 trial to Which? to get access to hundreds of product reviews.
|Bosch pressure washers - brand data
|Number tested since 2010
|7
|Number of current Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Number of current Best Buys
|Number of current Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a Bosch pressure washer?
|
Table notes
Table correct at 28 January 2016. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested January 2010 to January 2016. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
KeyMember Content
How much do Bosch pressure washers cost?
The Bosch brand is middle of the road when it comes to prices. In a market that’s dominated by Karcher, Bosch pressure washers are similarly priced.
There are cheaper low-powered models such as the Bosch AQT 33-11 which costs around £70, and higher-powered models such as the Bosch AQT 40-13 that cost £200.
It’s worth bearing in mind that Bosch pressure washers are often discounted, both online and in stores. Try buying one in December or January to bag the best bargain.
Choosing the best Bosch pressure washer
There are 10 models in the current Bosch pressure washer range. Most are trolley-style machines with wheels and handles that make them easier to move around. They all feature a hose storage device to keep it tidy when not in use and hoses.
The more you pay the higher power, water flow rate and water pressure you get, as well as improved hose storage and more accessories. Plus versions of the mid-range models are supplied with patio cleaners. Read our AQT 35-12+ review and AQT 37-13+ review to find out if we think they are worth upgrading to.
There are also two entry-level machines with rather short 3m hoses, this makes it a bit tricky to use them to get around a car without carrying the unit with you, luckily though they are rather light. The newest is the unusually designed AQT 33-11, which has a short squat body designed to prevent it from being pulled over.
Bosch accessories
Bosch offers a modest range of accessories as optional extras for its pressure washers, but those supplied with the machine may well be fine for your needs.
They come with at least two types of lance, including a 'vario-jet-fan lance', for cleaning easily damaged surfaces such as decking and cars, and a 'roto-power lance', for shifting stubborn grime.
The brush attachment (useful for car cleaning) is an optional extra on the cheaper models, and the patio-cleaner attachment isn't supplied as standard with any of them.
If you've previously owned a Karcher pressure washer and still have some of the accessories, Bosch offers an adapter that will allow you to fit most Karcher accessories to its models.
Visit our pressure washer reviews to find out how Bosch pressure washers have performed in our tests.