Karcher pressure washers - should I buy one?

Karcher invented the pressure washer, so it is no surprise that Which? members own more Karcher pressure washers than any other brand.

The German company produces a range of pressure washers, from small, lightweight models with short hoses that are fine for cleaning bicycles, to large professional machines that will keep your caravan sparking. The more you pay, the more power and helpful accessories you get.

We’ve tested several Karcher pressure washers and uncovered differences in their cleaning power - you can find out how models from Karcher perform in our pressure washer reviews.

As well as testing pressure washers in the lab, we've surveyed hundreds of pressure washer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.