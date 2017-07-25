Most reliable pressure washer brands

Common pressure washer problems

When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they’d encountered with their pressure washer, these were reported the most often:

Water leaks from the pressure washer body 30%

Lance failed 17%

Loses pressure 15%

Why does my pressure washer leak water?

This fault frequently appears after a pressure washer has been left idle over the winter and is often caused by water in the pressure washer freezing, expanding and then splitting the plastic components inside the pump.

How to avoid a leaky pressure washer

Drain your pressure washer before you put it away for the winter – check the manufacturer’s instructions for how to do this. Make sure you store it in a frost-free place so it doesn’t freeze.

It is possible to buy replacement parts for the plastic components and pumps of some pressure washers – check the manufacturer’s website for further details.

Why doesn't my pressure washer's lance work?

If there’s no water coming out of the lance, it might be that the nozzle is blocked.

If the lance itself is leaking, this is probably due to splits in the plastic or failures of the seals caused by wear and tear.

How to avoid broken pressure washer lances

Always check that your lance and nozzles are assembled properly before turning on the trigger, to avoid straining the seals between them. Avoid dropping your lance on the floor while you are using it and always check that the nozzles are free of debris – machines are usually supplied with a cleaning pin for unclogging blocked nozzles. If your pressure washer has storage slots for the lance and nozzles, use these when you are cleaning, instead of propping the lance on the floor.

Why does my pressure washer lose pressure?

There can be a number of problems that cause this symptom, such as a blocked nozzle or water inlet, inadequate water supply, air in the inlet water-supply hose or the pump.

How to avoid losing pressure

If the pressure is pulsing, it’s worth first checking that the water supply is fully turned on and that the hose supplying the pressure washer is not squeezed or kinked. Then clean the water filter.

To get rid of air, run the pressure washer with an open spray handle and nozzle at low pressure until regular working pressure resumes. If the pressure is steady but low, it can indicate a worn stop/start valve – squeeze the trigger five times in quick succession to get it working again.

Otherwise it might be a worn nozzle, which should be replaced.