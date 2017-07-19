Which pressure washer brand?
Reliable pressure washer brands
By Victoria Pearson
Article 1 of 5
We've surveyed thousands of pressure washer owners to uncover the most and least reliable brands. Find out which brands top our table.
Most and least reliable pressure washer brands
We've rated the different pressure washer brands for reliability, to guide you to those brands that should provide years of reliable service, and away from those prone to developing faults.
To do this, we surveyed 6,428 Which? members who own pressure washers in May 2015, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We used this feedback to create reliability ratings for each pressure washer brand.
The table below reveals reliability ratings for the three main pressure washer brands. The highest-scoring pressure washer brands have a great four-star reliability rating, while another has a more average three stars.
Table notes
Ratings based on a survey of over 6,000 Which? members who owned pressure washers in May 2015.
How pressure washer brands compare
Overall, pressure washers aren't too bad, with an average reliability score of 77%. Some garden products score much lower - lawnmower brands have an average reliability rating of 66%, for example.
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of pressure washers with problems per brand in our customer survey, against those from the same brand without problems. The faults are weighted so that more serious problems have a greater effect on the score. The resulting star ratings show a brand’s reliability compared with other brands in the same category. So that newer or older models don’t influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.
Common pressure washer problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they’d encountered with their pressure washer, these were reported the most often:
- Water leaks from the pressure washer body 30%
- Lance failed 17%
- Loses pressure 15%
Pressure washer reviews you can trust
As well as rating pressure washer brands for reliability, we independently test and review pressure washers from the biggest brands and cheaper own-brands at the Which? test lab.
Our rigorous field tests include an ease-of-use assessment to find out how easy it is to assemble, dismantle, use and store, plus cleaning assessments of five different types of surface and three different areas of a car.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all of the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
