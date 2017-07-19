Most and least reliable pressure washer brands

We've rated the different pressure washer brands for reliability, to guide you to those brands that should provide years of reliable service, and away from those prone to developing faults.

To do this, we surveyed 6,428 Which? members who own pressure washers in May 2015, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We used this feedback to create reliability ratings for each pressure washer brand.

The table below reveals reliability ratings for the three main pressure washer brands. The highest-scoring pressure washer brands have a great four-star reliability rating, while another has a more average three stars.

