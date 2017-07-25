Which pressure washer brand?
Top pressure washer brands for 2017
By Victoria Pearson
Discover the best and worst pressure washer brands, according to our lab tests and surveys of owners.
At Which?, we’ve pressure washed our way across many metres of concrete, paving slabs and decking, as well as a car park-worth of cars. So it stands to reason that we’ve discovered a thing or two about the most popular brands along the way.
We have a good idea which pressure washer brands produce high-spec top performers that’ll make quick work of restoring your paths, and which brands make affordable all-rounders that'll leave your car and garden looking like new.
In this guide, we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of pressure washers. From small cleaners for muddy bikes to ones that can make short work of cleaning a caravan, these brands cater for cleaning areas large and small, and everything in between.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full pressure washer reviews for the inside track on the best models.
Best and worst pressure washer brands
Below, we’ve collated all of our pressure washer test results since 2010, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores so you can see how brands match up.
|Best pressure washer brands
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|68%
|65%
|This brand makes a large range of pressure washers that can tackle both small and large areas. The smaller ones lack the power to shift ingrained dirt and are a bit awkward to use because they only have short hoses. The larger machines tend to do a good job of cleaning, leaving only the most entrenched weeds, moss, lichen, dirt and algae behind. But this brand doesn't have any Best Buys at the moment as its washers seem a bit slow. We're not keen on its patio cleaner accessories either as they're are difficult to use. This brand is fairly well regarded by Which? members, though, scoring satisfactorily in our reliability and customer satisfaction surveys. Overall, some models are worth considering.
|72%
|71%
|This brand offers a wide range of pressure washers and accessories for different cleaning tasks. They're all easy to use and do a good or excellent job cleaning all surfaces, which is why we recommend four Best Buys from this brand. Owners are most satisfied with the pressure washers that they own made by this brand. It's a reliable brand, too.
|77%
|70%
|This brand is definitely worth your consideration as we currently recommend 10 of its models as Best Buy. Its higher-powered models tend to excel in our tests, removing all the lichen, algae and dirt on our surfaces with alacrity. They tend to be quite heavy machines and can be tricky to manoeuvre, so it's worth checking our reviews to make sure you get a model that's manageable. Owners rate the value for money of this brand's pressure washers higher than other brands, and they have good brand reliability, too.
Table notes
Average test score based on the results of all models tested between January 2014 and May 2017.
Reliability rating: based on a survey of 6,428 Which? members in May 2015.
Customer score: based on a survey of 6,428 Which? members in May 2015.
Choosing the best brand of pressure washer
If you want to buy a pressure washer that can make cleaning your car or patio quick and easy, and leave your paths looking as good as new, then you’ll probably be looking for a Best Buy pressure washer.
A great pressure washer can lift road grime from alloy wheels and will remove weeds and moss from between paving stones without causing any damage. It should be a model you can rely on and ideally one you'd be happy to recommend to a friend.
Our brand overview takes all of this into account – including our rigorous test results as well as feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own pressure washers.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
We test pressure washers from big brands such as Bosch and Karcher, as well as models from less well-known brands, such as Mac Allister and Qualcast, to separate those which give a great all-round clean with minimal effort from the pressure washers that struggle to clean effectively and make you work hard into the bargain.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We also ask hundreds of Which? members who own pressure washers to tell us how happy they are with the brand they own, enabling us to give a Which? customer score.
The most popular brand of pressure washers gets a customer score of 71%, and the worst 65%. We also ask about any problems they have experienced with it so we can calculate its reliability rating.