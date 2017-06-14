Best 3D printers

With a 3D printer, you can create 3D objects from plastic, metal or even food. The most advanced models are used in industry and medicine, but home 3D printers that print in plastic are now available.

3D printers transform 3D models created on a computer into real-world plastic objects. If you have the skills, you can create your own designs using many CAD software packages, including the free Google Sketchup.

You can download ready-made objects from 3D printer manufacturer or enthusiast websites. You can print everything from phone cases and toy figures to jewellery and door knobs, though the objects may not be particularly strong, waterproof or durable. Many people use them to prototype ideas, or create their own 3D art.

