Best A3 printers
By Katie Waller
We pick out the best A3 printers to help you find a colour printer that prints at poster sizes without lengthy waits or huge printing costs.
The best A3 printer for you
Pick the wrong A3 printer and you’re in for an expensive time – A3 printers can cost upwards of £200, and photo-quality A3 pages aren’t cheap to print. A3 photo printers often use extra ink cartridges and can be slow when printing text and graphics pages.
But we’ve found A3 all-in-one home office printers that aren’t pricey, with models for around £100. Those larger pages will use more ink and take longer to print, but our recommended A3 models are fast and have lower running costs than lesser A3 printers, so won’t leave you waiting so long nor drain your wallet quite so quickly.
The five A3 printers below have endured a battery of comprehensive, independent lab tests, ensuring that they turn out good-looking photo prints or A3 office documents with a little more speed and finesse than the average A3 printer.
Although it lacks an automatic document feeder, this premium A3 printer comes with a host of features and functions. Its scanner is excellent, its print quality impresses and running costs are low for a top-end inkjet.
This all-in-one printer can not only turn out A3 prints, it can copy and scan them, too. For an inkjet it's speedy producing black text prints and, although it's not got the best print quality, print costs are low so it won't cost a fortune to run.
This versatile yet affordable printer can print on A3 paper and copy and scan on pages up to A4 size. It has wi-fi, so you can wirelessly print from a range of devices, and it turns out photo prints quickly.
This versatile, wi-fi A3 printer can also be used to print from compatible phones just by holding them up to the printer. It turns out fast text and graphics prints, and is very affordable to run.
If you need to be able to print, scan and copy A3 - and if great quality in a colour copy is important to you - this Best Buy printer is a very good choice.
Which? goes further to test every kind of printer
We print a mix of photos, text documents and documents with heavy formatting and business charts to see how rapidly the printer can deal with common print jobs. In all cases, we carefully assess the print quality. We see huge differences between our Best Buys and those that don’t make the cut.
Which? is independent and we don’t take advertising or freebies, so you can trust our reviews to give you an honest and impartial picture.
Because A3 prints are expensive, we go more in-depth than anyone else when researching printing costs. We don’t simply take manufacturers at their word when it comes to print cost estimates. Our unique ‘occasional printing’ tests take the ink that printers waste when cleaning their print heads into account.
The most wasteful A3 printers can use a massive 308% more ink when you only print occasionally, switching the printer off between uses. Others might just use 44% more ink. We can tell you which are which, and help you find a printer you won’t have to top up with replacement ink so often.