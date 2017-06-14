Best A3 printers

Want to see every printer we’ve tested? Click to go straight to our expert printer reviews.

The best A3 printer for you

Pick the wrong A3 printer and you’re in for an expensive time – A3 printers can cost upwards of £200, and photo-quality A3 pages aren’t cheap to print. A3 photo printers often use extra ink cartridges and can be slow when printing text and graphics pages.

But we’ve found A3 all-in-one home office printers that aren’t pricey, with models for around £100. Those larger pages will use more ink and take longer to print, but our recommended A3 models are fast and have lower running costs than lesser A3 printers, so won’t leave you waiting so long nor drain your wallet quite so quickly.

The five A3 printers below have endured a battery of comprehensive, independent lab tests, ensuring that they turn out good-looking photo prints or A3 office documents with a little more speed and finesse than the average A3 printer.