Best AirPrint printers
By Katie Waller
We round up the best AirPrint printers for great, quick prints from all of your Apple devices.
Finding the best AirPrint printer
For iPad and iPhone owners who want to print quickly and simply, an AirPrint printer is the best way to do it. Lots of wi-fi printers, from office models to photo-printers now come with AirPrint compatibility for wireless printing from Apple devices.
We've rounded up the five best AirPrint printers from our lab tests, so you can get great, quick prints from your Apple devices, whether you're printing a map, email, photo or something from an app.
Best AirPrint printers
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
This standard colour laser printer is designed to be quick to set up and use. It's fairly compact, too, so will fit into even a small home office. It turns out sharp-looking text prints, features NFC as well as AirPrint and wi-fi connectivity.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of printing:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
For stunning printed images look no further. This Best Buy all-in-one printer turns out great graphics prints, scans photos brilliantly and is cheap to print from too.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of printing:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
The all-in-one wireless printer is a fantastic option if you do a lot of text printing, as its quality could rival even laser models. It happily turns out top notch black text prints, and won't take up too much space in your home office.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of printing:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
Not only do you get copy, scan and fax functions with this big brand printer, but you can also print from a range of wireless devices. It's a great Best Buy all-rounder with useful features and reasonable running costs.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of printing:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
This all-in-one machine prints, copies, scans and faxes - all for aunder £50. It's wi-fi enabled, aced our tests across a number of areas and is cheap to run. If you're on a budget, look no further.
Which? printer tests go further than anyone else
Each printer goes through a barrage of tests in our lab so we can find the best printer for your home. Naturally, we assess print quality and speed, but we go further to find out which printers are least prone to niggles such as slow wi-fi set-up, difficult to clear paper jams and cartridges that are hard to fit.
We assess text, graphics and photo print quality using the same documents for every printer to ensure results are comparable. And we don’t just test how quickly text pages print. We test the speed of printing different documents and how long the printer takes to be ready to print from the off. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it.
Printing costs are a big consideration when buying a printer. Ink costs can dwarf the initial cost of your printer over its lifetime. Our printing cost tests are unique. Other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time, but who prints like that? We print only a few pages a week in our occasional printing cost test - just as you do at home - highlighting the excessive amounts of ink some printer use to clean their print heads.
This kind of ink waste can more than quadruple your print costs in some cases and any printer with high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.