Best AirPrint printers

Which? printer tests go further than anyone else

Each printer goes through a barrage of tests in our lab so we can find the best printer for your home. Naturally, we assess print quality and speed, but we go further to find out which printers are least prone to niggles such as slow wi-fi set-up, difficult to clear paper jams and cartridges that are hard to fit.

We assess text, graphics and photo print quality using the same documents for every printer to ensure results are comparable. And we don’t just test how quickly text pages print. We test the speed of printing different documents and how long the printer takes to be ready to print from the off. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it.

Printing costs are a big consideration when buying a printer. Ink costs can dwarf the initial cost of your printer over its lifetime. Our printing cost tests are unique. Other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time, but who prints like that? We print only a few pages a week in our occasional printing cost test - just as you do at home - highlighting the excessive amounts of ink some printer use to clean their print heads.

This kind of ink waste can more than quadruple your print costs in some cases and any printer with high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.