Best all-in-one printers

By Katie Waller

We round up the best all-in-one printers that can print, scan and copy in good quality and will have low printing costs.

Looking for a great all-in-one printer? Click to jump straight to our independent Which? printer reviews.

Finding your perfect all-in-one printer

The best all-in-one printers can turn out good-looking prints across the board, as well scanning and copying documents capably. A great printer should also be able to do all of this without costing you a fortune in ink.

The five all-in-one printers in the table below have gone through our rigorous printing, scanning and copying lab tests. We’ve assessed their quality, speed and running costs, so you can get everything you want from an all-in-one printer without paying through the nose.

Best all-in-one printers

Samsung Xpress C480FW
Today's best price £169.98
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Nov 2015
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Scanning:
4 out of 5
Copying:
3 out of 5
Type of printer:
Member exclusive
Auto duplexing:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

The all-in-one wi-fi colour laser printer does the lot - prints, copies, scans and faxes. It's easy to set up and prints great-looking black text pages, and as it's a laser model, it works out cheaper to run on average than most inkjet printers.

Sign up to reveal product
Canon Pixma MX535
Today's best price £49.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed May 2014
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Scanning:
5 out of 5
Copying:
4 out of 5
Type of printer:
Member exclusive
Auto duplexing:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

The all-in-one printer offers options to print from a range of wireless devices. It includes print, copy, scan and fax functions and produces great-quality colour scans.

Sign up to reveal product
Canon Pixma MG3650
Today's best price £34.99
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Scanning:
5 out of 5
Copying:
4 out of 5
Type of printer:
Member exclusive
Auto duplexing:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

It may be an entry-level all-in-one printer at under £50, but you wouldn't tell it from the performance. It's got the all-important wi-fi and automatic double-sided print features, and turns out great photo prints.

Sign up to reveal product
Canon Pixma MX475
Typical price £54.00
Which? score 71%
Reviewed May 2014
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Scanning:
5 out of 5
Copying:
4 out of 5
Type of printer:
Member exclusive
Auto duplexing:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

This big brand, all-in-one machine prints, copies, scans and faxes - all for aunder £50. It's wi-fi enabled, blitzed our tests across a number of areas and is cheap to run. If you're on a budget, get it in your basket.

Sign up to reveal product
Epson Expression Premium XP-530
Today's best price £52.97
Which? score 70%
Reviewed Jan 2016
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Scanning:
4 out of 5
Copying:
4 out of 5
Type of printer:
Member exclusive
Auto duplexing:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

For stunning printed images, look no further. This Best Buy all-in-one printer turns out great graphics prints, scans photos brilliantly and is cheap to run, too.

Sign up to reveal product

Which? test printers more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further to find the best models. We assess text, graphics and photo print quality using the same documents for every printer to ensure results are comparable. If a printer does funny things to your formatting when you select double-sided printing, we’ll tell you about it.

We clock printing times for different types of prints and the time it takes for a printer to get warmed up from the moment you turn it on. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it, or whether text runs if a few drops of water get spilt.

And where other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time - who does that? - we print only a few pages a week in our occasional printing costs test, just as you might at home. This highlights the excessive amounts of ink some printer use up on cleaning their print heads, more than quadrupling printing costs in some cases. Any printer with high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.

We expect a lot of all-in-one printers, and it’s incredibly difficult to find one that does absolutely everything exceptionally well. So when you’re looking for the best all-in-one printer for you, it’s important to think first about your printing priorities. It may be that you can put up with a model that does middling-quality scans, so long as it turns out crisp, fast prints, for example.

