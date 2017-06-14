Best all-in-one printers

Which? test printers more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further to find the best models. We assess text, graphics and photo print quality using the same documents for every printer to ensure results are comparable. If a printer does funny things to your formatting when you select double-sided printing, we’ll tell you about it.

We clock printing times for different types of prints and the time it takes for a printer to get warmed up from the moment you turn it on. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it, or whether text runs if a few drops of water get spilt.

And where other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time - who does that? - we print only a few pages a week in our occasional printing costs test, just as you might at home. This highlights the excessive amounts of ink some printer use up on cleaning their print heads, more than quadrupling printing costs in some cases. Any printer with high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.

We expect a lot of all-in-one printers, and it’s incredibly difficult to find one that does absolutely everything exceptionally well. So when you’re looking for the best all-in-one printer for you, it’s important to think first about your printing priorities. It may be that you can put up with a model that does middling-quality scans, so long as it turns out crisp, fast prints, for example.