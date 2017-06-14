Best all-in-one printers
By Katie Waller
We round up the best all-in-one printers that can print, scan and copy in good quality and will have low printing costs.
Finding your perfect all-in-one printer
The best all-in-one printers can turn out good-looking prints across the board, as well scanning and copying documents capably. A great printer should also be able to do all of this without costing you a fortune in ink.
The five all-in-one printers in the table below have gone through our rigorous printing, scanning and copying lab tests. We’ve assessed their quality, speed and running costs, so you can get everything you want from an all-in-one printer without paying through the nose.
Best all-in-one printers
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 4 out of 5
- Copying:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
The all-in-one wi-fi colour laser printer does the lot - prints, copies, scans and faxes. It's easy to set up and prints great-looking black text pages, and as it's a laser model, it works out cheaper to run on average than most inkjet printers.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 5 out of 5
- Copying:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
The all-in-one printer offers options to print from a range of wireless devices. It includes print, copy, scan and fax functions and produces great-quality colour scans.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 5 out of 5
- Copying:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
It may be an entry-level all-in-one printer at under £50, but you wouldn't tell it from the performance. It's got the all-important wi-fi and automatic double-sided print features, and turns out great photo prints.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 5 out of 5
- Copying:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
This big brand, all-in-one machine prints, copies, scans and faxes - all for aunder £50. It's wi-fi enabled, blitzed our tests across a number of areas and is cheap to run. If you're on a budget, get it in your basket.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 4 out of 5
- Copying:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
For stunning printed images, look no further. This Best Buy all-in-one printer turns out great graphics prints, scans photos brilliantly and is cheap to run, too.
Which? test printers more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further to find the best models. We assess text, graphics and photo print quality using the same documents for every printer to ensure results are comparable. If a printer does funny things to your formatting when you select double-sided printing, we’ll tell you about it.
We clock printing times for different types of prints and the time it takes for a printer to get warmed up from the moment you turn it on. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it, or whether text runs if a few drops of water get spilt.
And where other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time - who does that? - we print only a few pages a week in our occasional printing costs test, just as you might at home. This highlights the excessive amounts of ink some printer use up on cleaning their print heads, more than quadrupling printing costs in some cases. Any printer with high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.
We expect a lot of all-in-one printers, and it’s incredibly difficult to find one that does absolutely everything exceptionally well. So when you’re looking for the best all-in-one printer for you, it’s important to think first about your printing priorities. It may be that you can put up with a model that does middling-quality scans, so long as it turns out crisp, fast prints, for example.