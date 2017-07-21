Best cheap printer ink
Best cheap ink cartridges
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 1 of 3
Switching to cheap ink cartridges, including third-party inks, can slash how much you spend. See the best ink brands, and the ones to avoid.
Printer manufacturers, such as HP and Canon, would much rather you use their printer ink in their printers. But in our survey of 8,446 Which? members, the top five printer-ink brands were all third-party inks.
Further down, see the top 20 best and worst printer ink brands from our survey, with scores ranging from the top-rated 90% down to the lowest 33%.
Top five best printer ink brands
KeyMember Content
Table notes: In April 2017, we asked 8,446 Which? members about their experiences with printer ink brands. We required at least 30 responses for a brand to be included. The customer score is based on satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending each retailer. A dash (–) means we had too few responses to give a rating.
Third-party ink vs original ink
Around eight in ten (81%) users told us they’ve never had any trouble with their ink cartridges. Of those who did, the most common issue was the cartridge not being recognised by the printer. The chance of having a problem such as this is a little higher with third-party inks, but not by a massive amount.
Some 82% of people with printer-branded ink cartridges didn’t experience problems, but that drops only slightly to 76% for third-party customers. Few problems are terminal, and you have options if things go wrong.
For example, if you get a ‘cartridge not recognised’ error message, try removing the cartridge and then reinstalling it. The printer might then accept it. If not, contact the retailer or seller to request a refund or replacement. Printer brands understandably want you to use their ink, but excessive warnings or actually blocking third-party cartridges is a step too far.
Don’t be put off – third-party inks can be significantly cheaper, and most sellers offer ‘no-quibble’ guarantees if you do encounter a problem.
Additional troubleshooting advice is available at the Which? Computing website.