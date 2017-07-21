Best cheap printer ink
Cheapest places to buy printer ink online
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 2 of 3
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Two-thirds of people buy their printer ink online, and it's usually the best value place to find a great deal for your ink cartridges. We've rounded up the best places to buy your ink online, but we also have ratings for high street shops, so you have plenty of options for keeping your printer topped up.
Amazon is the most popular place to buy ink online, and Tesco the most popular high street shop – but neither are the highest rated in our survey of more than 8,000 Which? members.
If you’re not sure whether conventional ink cartridges are right for you, use our handy choosing tool further down the page featuring alternative ways to buy ink, including HP Instant ink and refillable tank printers.
In the market for a new printer? Try the best cheap printers to run
Best places to buy cheap ink online
|Brand
|Customer service
|Range
|Value for money
|Customer score
|7dayshop.com
|Amazon.co.uk
|Canon.co.uk
|Cartridgediscount.co.uk
|Cartridgeshop.co.uk
|Cartridgesave.co.uk
|Cartridgepeople.com
|Choicestationary.com
|Ebay.co.uk
|Epson.co.uk
|FindMySupplies.co.uk
|HP.com
|IJTdirect.co.uk
|Justinkandpaper.com
|MoreInks
|Premier-ink.co.uk
|Printerinks.com
|Staples.co.uk
|Stinkinkshop.co.uk
|Refreshcartridges.co.uk
|Viking-direct.co.uk
KeyMember Content
Table notes: In April 2017, we asked 8,446 Which? members about their experiences with printer ink brands. We required at least 30 responses for a brand to be included. The customer score is based on satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending each retailer. A dash (–) means we had too few responses to give a rating.
Best places to buy cheap ink on the high street
Which type of ink is best for you?
There are various different options for buying ink, so use our chooser tool below to help you decide which is solution is best for you.
Our tool explains the different approaches to ink cartridges technology, including HP Instant Ink and printer ink tanks that you refill with bottles.
Printer ink problems: your rights
What if a third-party ink cartridge causes significant damage to your printer, or stops it working entirely? Although the chances of this are small, most printer guarantees specifically state that damage caused by using third-party ink isn’t covered. So what can you do?
First, contact the company that sold you the supposedly compatible ink. It’s important to ensure that you’ve given it a fair chance to try to resolve the problem – be clear about the basis for your claim and the outcome you want.
If you hit a dead end, there’s always the option of the small claims court. If, for example, you're claiming up to £300, it would cost £35 to file a paper claim, or £25 online (in England and Wales). Whether it’s worth taking this course of action, though, really depends on the cost of your printer and how determined you are to get that back.