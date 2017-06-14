Best cheap printers
Best budget printers under £50
By Andrew Laughlin
If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a new printer, don't settle for second best. These fantastic budget printers will keep your wallet happy.
Whether you're a student heading to University or just keeping an eye on the budget, these cheap printers won't cost you much to buy or run.
You can easily spend over hundreds of pounds on a printer, but these fantastic cheap printers, including a Best Buy inkjet, are available at under £50. See below the best budget printers 2017.
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
If you just want to print course work and documents, this big-brand laser printer is a great choice. It does all the basics well and running costs are pleasingly low.
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
If you're searching for an all-round printer for your home, then this inkjet all-in-one will be right up your street. It'll turn out fantastic work documents and good-looking photos, too.
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
This budget printer shows that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a good quality, all-in-one machine. Although it's not Apple AirPrint compatible, it has wi-fi for using other internet-based printing features.
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
There's a lot to like about this all-in-one inkjet, from its crisp print quality to low ink running costs. It has wi-fi, along with AirPrint and Cloud Print compatibility for printing wirelessly from various devices.
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
With wi-fi, Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, you'll have few problems printing from a range of devices with this budget machine. It prints well and copies even better.
Budget printers: is it worth spending a bit extra?
As you can see from our table, there aren't many Best Buy printers under £50, so you do need to spend a bit extra to get that bit more quality.
Also, budget machines often don't come with features like wi-fi or automatic double-sided printing, and some can't scan and copy, as well as print.
Go for a budget printer if you just want a basic machine to churn through office documents and course work. However, if you want a more fully-featured office printer to do a range of tasks, its better to spend a bit extra and go for a great value printer under £100.