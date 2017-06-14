Best cheap printers
Best value printers under £100
By Andrew Laughlin
A premium, multi-function printer doesn't have to cost the Earth. These best inkjet and laser printers offer outstanding value for money.
Great printers, great value
We've showcased some cracking budget printers under £50, ideal for people who want top-quality prints on a budget.
However, if you have a little bit more money to spend, you can get a bit more quality in return. That may be all-in-one functionality, an additional paper tray, an automatic document feeder or just a bit better print quality.
Below are some more top-notch, Best Buy printers from HP, Samsung and other brands. These lean mean printing machines can churn out fantastic printed pages (and, in some cases, photos too), and won’t hit you with high running costs.
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Wi-fi:
Made by a well-rated brand, this mono laser printer doesn't offer much in terms of features, but does deliver top quality prints at a low cost. As an office workhorse it takes some beating.
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Wi-fi:
This big -brand mono laser printer costs under £100 and with cheap toner running costs, won't hit you with high running costs as you use it. It automatic prints double-sided - handy for saving time and paper when printing long reports.
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Wi-fi:
This big brand, all-in-one mono laser printer has wi-fi connectivity and additional wireless printing features to make it easier to print from a range of devices. The black text quality it produces is among the best we've seen.
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Wi-fi:
It's a fantastic all-rounder - able to print letters, spreadsheets and also photos in top quality. You get built-in wi-fi and whole host of wireless printing features, such as Apple AirPrint.
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Type of printer:
- Auto duplexing:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Wi-fi:
Worried that an inkjet printer will leave you counting the cost of constant trips to buy new cartridges? Think again with this big brand model. It gives you top print quality without the fear of high running costs.
* Three-year printing cost based on printing 20 pages of black text and 10 pages of colour per month.
Inkjet vs laser printers: which is best?
Apart from price, the key buying decision when it comes to printers is whether to go for an inkjet or a laser printer.
Laser printers tend to be more expensive, particularly if you want an all-in-one model that can copy and scan. However, if you frequently print letters, documents and spreadsheets, they are a great choice.
Best Buy laser printers shine when printing black text documents and professional-looking office graphics. They print a lot more pages from each toner cartridge, and so the cost per black-and-white or colour page is very low.
Inkjet printers are much cheaper to buy. You can get a fully-featured, all-in-one machine for a fraction of the price of an equivalent laser. They're great all-rounders, turning out text-heavy documents, images and photos with ease.
However, some inkjet printers expend ink to clean their heads, meaning it isn’t actually used for printing. Best Buy inkjets are efficient with your ink, but they struggle to be frugal as a laser model when it comes to running costs.