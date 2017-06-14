Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap printers

Best value printers under £100

By Andrew Laughlin

A premium, multi-function printer doesn't have to cost the Earth. These best inkjet and laser printers offer outstanding value for money.

Great printers, great value

We've showcased some cracking budget printers under £50, ideal for people who want top-quality prints on a budget.

However, if you have a little bit more money to spend, you can get a bit more quality in return. That may be all-in-one functionality, an additional paper tray, an automatic document feeder or just a bit better print quality.

Below are some more top-notch, Best Buy printers from HP, Samsung and other brands. These lean mean printing machines can churn out fantastic printed pages (and, in some cases, photos too), and won’t hit you with high running costs.

Best value printers under £100

Samsung Xpress M2825ND
Today's best price £99.11
Which? score 80%
Reviewed Sep 2013
Best Buy
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Office graphics quality:
4 out of 5
Print costs:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
Made by a well-rated brand, this mono laser printer doesn't offer much in terms of features, but does deliver top quality prints at a low cost. As an office workhorse it takes some beating.

Canon i-Sensys LBP6230DW
Today's best price £83.59
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Feb 2015
Best Buy
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Office graphics quality:
3 out of 5
Print costs:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
This big -brand mono laser printer costs under £100 and with cheap toner running costs, won't hit you with high running costs as you use it. It automatic prints double-sided - handy for saving time and paper when printing long reports.

Samsung Xpress M2070W
Today's best price £85.10
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Apr 2014
Best Buy
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Office graphics quality:
3 out of 5
Print costs:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
This big brand, all-in-one mono laser printer has wi-fi connectivity and additional wireless printing features to make it easier to print from a range of devices. The black text quality it produces is among the best we've seen.

Epson Expression Premium XP-630
Today's best price £96.39
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Aug 2016
Best Buy
Black text quality:
4 out of 5
Office graphics quality:
4 out of 5
Print costs:
4 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
It's a fantastic all-rounder - able to print letters, spreadsheets and also photos in top quality. You get built-in wi-fi and whole host of wireless printing features, such as Apple AirPrint.

HP Officejet 5740
Today's best price £76.20
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Dec 2014
Best Buy
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Office graphics quality:
4 out of 5
Print costs:
4 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
Worried that an inkjet printer will leave you counting the cost of constant trips to buy new cartridges? Think again with this big brand model. It gives you top print quality without the fear of high running costs.

* Three-year printing cost based on printing 20 pages of black text and 10 pages of colour per month. 

Inkjet vs laser printers: which is best?

Apart from price, the key buying decision when it comes to printers is whether to go for an inkjet or a laser printer

Laser printers tend to be more expensive, particularly if you want an all-in-one model that can copy and scan. However, if you frequently print letters, documents and spreadsheets, they are a great choice. 

Best Buy laser printers shine when printing black text documents and professional-looking office graphics. They print a lot more pages from each toner cartridge, and so the cost per black-and-white or colour page is very low.  

Inkjet printers are much cheaper to buy. You can get a fully-featured, all-in-one machine for a fraction of the price of an equivalent laser. They're great all-rounders, turning out text-heavy documents, images and photos with ease.

However, some inkjet printers expend ink to clean their heads, meaning it isn’t actually used for printing. Best Buy inkjets are efficient with your ink, but they struggle to be frugal as a laser model when it comes to running costs. 

